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Guillermou
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Stress management involves a combination of physical self-care, mental shifts, and lifestyle adjustments. Key strategies include regular exercise, deep breathing, healthy eating, getting enough sleep, and setting boundaries to avoid overcommitting. Cultivating social relationships and practicing relaxation techniques, such as meditation or yoga, also help reduce stress levels. Identifying what triggers your stress can help you anticipate challenges and find solutions. Even if you cannot avoid certain situations, being prepared can be a great help. Take time to reflect on the events and feelings that may be contributing to your stress—you can do this on your own or with someone you trust. To cope with adversity, we need to reconnect with our sense of purpose in life. Clarifying our goals and fostering resilience will help us navigate this process with better resources and greater fortitude.

We all go through difficult times throughout our lives. Facing adversity is more than just a wish or an intention; it is a necessity—an obligation to be embraced by both the mind and the heart. Of course, applying this approach and utilizing the right tools for change is not always easy.

During such moments of adversity, we often experience intense emotions—sadness, helplessness, frustration, and so on—but a crucial factor is the development of resilience.

A study conducted by psychologists P. A. Linley and S. Joseph at the University of Warwick (UK) demonstrated that individuals who are able to navigate difficult times gain valuable insights that better equip them to face the future. You might want to consider the following:

https://nutritionfacts.org/topics/anxiety/

10 STRESS BUSTERS

https://www.nhs.uk/mental-health/self-help/guides-tools-and-activities/tips-to-reduce-stress/

https://www.cdc.gov/mental-health/living-with/index.html

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/11874-stress

HERBS AND SPICES FOR STRESS AND ANXIETY

https://www.unr.edu/nevada-today/news/2022/atp-food-spices-anxiety-stress (2022)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9737923/ (2022)

https://drcynthia.com/blog/herbs-and-spices-that-help-reduce-stress-and-anxiety/ (2023)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1763010/full (2026)

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Talha-Riaz-4/publication/403827913_Advances_in_Plant-Based_Functional_Foods_Emerging_Trends_Nutritional_Potential_and_Health_Implications/links/69df34211fbef2350bfd0e79/Advances-in-Plant-Based-Functional-Foods-Emerging-Trends-Nutritional-Potential-and-Health-Implications.pdf (2026)

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