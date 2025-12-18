Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Health for All's avatar
Health for All
Jan 3

Recent studies reveal that younger patients are 58% more likely to require invasive abscess drainage than older adults, despite having lower mortality rates. I believe this confirms that early-onset diverticulitis is biologically more aggressive, necessitating a shift toward proactive microbiome protection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 18

The mitochondrial angle here is underappreciated in most gut inflammation discussions. LA accumulation disrupting cellular energy production makes sense as an upstream driver since lowenergy gut epithelium can't maintain the oxygen-free gradients that beneficial anaerobes need. Had a friend in her early 30s get hospitalized for this last year, completely blindsided since she thought it was an old person thing. The IL-6/STAT3 pathway showing up in both diverticulitis and colorectal cancer trends should be getting way more attention from researchers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture