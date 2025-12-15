Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Dec 15

We know that breast milk remains the best option for babies, supporting their immune system, but mothers who cannot produce enough breast milk to meet their children's needs have no choice but to resort to formula.

Researchers analyzed samples of 20 formulas from well-known local and international brands and discovered that six of them tested positive for five types of toxic heavy metals, including lead and aluminum.

The study's results were alarming. Not only did all the samples test positive for aluminum and lead, but the researchers also discovered that:

--Six of the twenty formulas analyzed tested positive for all the heavy metals.

--35% of the samples analyzed tested positive for cadmium, 55% for mercury, and 57% for arsenic.

--Four samples showed mercury levels exceeding the limit allowed in drinking water by the FDA.

--The cadmium levels in both samples of the same formula were almost double the amount allowed in drinking water. Aluminum levels in a goat's milk-based infant formula reached 41,000 ppb; this means they were between 4,000 and 40,000 times higher than those of other metals in the formulas tested. Furthermore, it exceeds the limits established by the FDA for the maximum safe level of aluminum in premature infants.

These toxic heavy metals can cross the blood-brain barrier, which does not fully develop until six months of age, exposing infants to the risk of cognitive problems.

Chronic exposure to these metals, even at low levels, can have cumulative effects in infants, potentially leading to developmental and neurological problems, cancer, and even the development of chronic diseases in adulthood. Given the crucial growth period of infants, even small amounts of toxic metals can have disproportionately large impacts compared to adults.

https://gmoscience.org/2024/05/20/why-study-toxic-metals-in-infant-formula-an-overview-of-the-results/ (2024).-

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture