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Guillermou
Nov 6, 2025

Bas Bloem, professor of neurology at Radboud University Medical Center and a world expert on Parkinson's, sees a clear link between pesticides and the disease in his academic article, *The Emerging Evidence of a Parkinson's Pandemic*. He also acknowledges the difficulties in proving cause and effect.

The French research institute Inserm highlights the strong link between occupational exposure to pesticides and at least six diseases. In this review of more than 5,300 scientific studies, it concludes that pesticides could cause Parkinson's disease, cognitive disorders, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, and certain respiratory system disorders.

Thus, only France and Italy consider Parkinson's disease as a possible direct consequence of agricultural work and recognize it as an occupational disease. But there is a long way to go between recognizing Parkinson's as an occupational disease and paying compensation. In Italy, between 2016 and 2020, only 10 of the 20 agricultural workers who requested recognition of occupational illness received compensation. Only 278 French workers have received it.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30584159/

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