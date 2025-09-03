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Guillermou
Sep 3, 2025

A team of scientists led by Viennese doctors is developing a plant-based diet that helps people reach old age in good health. The study has been published in the medical journal The Lancet.

People who try to eat as much fruit, vegetables, legumes, and whole grain products as possible are much more likely to age well, avoiding chronic diseases or what is called "multimorbidity"—conditions such as cancer, circulatory and cardiovascular disorders, or diabetes. Those who eat delicious peaches, juicy cucumbers, voluptuous melons, or splendid chickpeas reduce their chances of getting sick by more than 30 percent.

This is good news for two reasons: first, because these foods are incredibly tasty, and second, because the study, based on a detailed examination of the diets of 400,000 people between the ages of 37 and 70, indicates that even if you are not a strict vegetarian, increasing the amount of plant foods in your diet already has benefits. This is according to Dr. Reynalda Córdova, one of the study's authors and a researcher at the Department of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Vienna.

Although the benefits of this type of diet are most evident from the age of 60, the joys of a plant-based diet can also be experienced in youth. Vegan substitutes for certain meat products, such as vegan sausages or hamburgers, generally made with protein extracted from legumes, also improve health by reducing meat consumption.

This diet, recommended by all specialists and which could be compared to that of "flexitarians"—people who eat very little meat—is perfect for mitigating climate change, as it reduces carbon dioxide emissions and uses water more efficiently.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanhl/article/PIIS2666-7568(25)00061-3/fulltext

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2025-08-29/plant-based-diet-protects-against-multiple-chronic-illnesses

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