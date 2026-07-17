STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Eccentric exercise — movements where your muscles lengthen under tension, such as walking downstairs, or lowering into a squat — builds greater force with less oxygen demand and less cardiovascular strain than conventional exercise

Muscle soreness after eccentric exercise usually comes from inflammation and irritation in connective tissue rather than widespread muscle destruction, and your body rapidly adapts after only one or two sessions

Elderly women who performed descending stair walking twice weekly for 12 weeks improved blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, cholesterol markers, and lower-body strength more than women who focused on ascending stairs

Short home-based eccentric exercise routines involving movements such as chair squats, wall pushups, and heel drops improved strength, flexibility, and mental health, while more than 90% of participants continued exercising afterward

Eccentric training improves balance, coordination, joint stability, and injury resistance because your muscles and nervous system learn how to absorb force more efficiently during real-life movement

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You perform eccentric exercise every day without realizing it. Every time you walk downstairs, lower yourself into a chair, hike downhill, or set down a heavy object, your muscles resist force while lengthening instead of shortening. Think of your bicep when you slowly lower a heavy grocery bag to the counter; the muscle is working hard, but it’s stretching out rather than bunching up. That’s eccentric.

That single difference — lengthening under tension rather than shortening — fundamentally changes how your body responds to exercise. Research by Kazunori Nosaka, published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, suggests it may be the most efficient path to building strength without taxing your heart and lungs.

For years, eccentric exercise carried a bad reputation because of delayed onset muscle soreness, often called DOMS — the stiffness and tenderness that peak one to three days after unfamiliar exercise. Many people interpret that soreness as muscle destruction and avoid the movements that cause it. Nosaka’s review directly challenges that belief, reframing eccentric exercise as something far more useful than a source of pain to be feared.

Eccentric training has long been associated with athletes and bodybuilders, but the research points in a different direction. The people who gain the most are often those who feel furthest from a traditional gym routine — older adults, sedentary people, anyone restarting after a long break, and those managing joint pain or chronic conditions. That is why researchers now argue eccentric exercise belongs in mainstream fitness rather than remaining a niche method.

Your Muscles Rapidly Adapt to Eccentric Exercise

Nosaka’s analysis examined how eccentric exercise affects strength, soreness, athletic performance, and long-term health outcomes. The paper focused heavily on the idea that muscle soreness scares many people away from exercise unnecessarily. According to the review, muscle damage from eccentric exercise drops dramatically after your body adapts to it once or twice.

How eccentric exercise works in ordinary daily life — Lowering yourself into a chair, walking downstairs, hiking downhill, and slowly lowering weights all rely on eccentric contractions. During these movements, your muscles lengthen while resisting force. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That creates greater physical stress on the muscle fibers without the same oxygen demand or cardiovascular strain seen in conventional exercise. The paper explained that eccentric contractions generate more than 20% greater force than concentric contractions, meaning the shortening phase of movement such as pushing or lifting.

Lower physical strain creates a major advantage for beginners and older adults — One of the most practical findings involved energy demand. Eccentric exercise required lower oxygen consumption and produced lower heart rates compared to concentric exercise at the same workload. If you feel intimidated by hard workouts, fatigue easily, or struggle with joint pain , your muscles still receive a strong stimulus without exhausting your cardiovascular system.

Muscle soreness doesn’t mean your muscles are destroyed — DOMS is commonly blamed on torn muscle fibers, but the picture is more nuanced. Much of the soreness comes from inflammation and irritation in the connective tissue surrounding the muscle — the fascia and tendons that hold everything together — rather than from widespread damage to the muscle fibers themselves. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Connective tissue acts like the support web around muscle fibers. When it becomes irritated after unfamiliar exercise, you feel stiffness, tenderness, and reduced mobility.

The body rapidly builds protection against soreness — Nosaka described something called the “repeated bout effect.” After one session of eccentric exercise, your muscles and nervous system adapt quickly and future workouts produce far less soreness and stiffness. Even low-intensity eccentric exercise created this protective effect. In practical terms, your hardest workout is usually the first one. Once your body learns the movement, recovery becomes much easier.

Small doses of eccentric exercise still created measurable improvements — The paper emphasized that severe muscle soreness isn’t required for progress. That’s important because many people still believe exercise only works if they feel wrecked afterward. The review explained that gradual progression works best: Start with lighter resistance Use fewer repetitions Slow the movement down Focus on control before speed or heavy loading



Why Eccentric Exercise Improves Heart Health, Brain Function, and Long-Term Physical Resilience

The benefits don’t stay limited to gym performance or muscle soreness. The paper explained that eccentric exercise reshaped cardiovascular health, metabolic function, and physical resilience in ways that carried directly into daily life.

Descending stairs produced surprisingly large health improvements — One of the most interesting findings involved elderly obese women who performed descending stair walking twice weekly for 12 weeks. Compared to ascending stairs, the descending group achieved greater improvements in blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, cholesterol markers, and lower-body strength. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers reported a 10% reduction in resting heart rate and a 9% drop in systolic blood pressure in the descending stair group. LDL cholesterol fell 13% while muscle strength improved 34%.

Simple home programs produced high long-term adherence — Another study discussed in the review used a five-minute home-based eccentric routine involving chair squats, wall pushups, chair reclines, and heel drops. After eight weeks, participants improved flexibility, strength, and mental health while maintaining very high adherence. More than 90% continued regular exercise afterward.

Eccentric exercise offers benefits beyond muscle strength alone — Eccentric exercise improves balance, mobility, and even cognitive function, meaning how well your brain handles memory, focus, and processing speed. The reason appears to be that lowering yourself under control demands constant feedback between brain and muscle, turning each repetition into a small skill-building exercise rather than a mindless rep.

Athletes rely heavily on eccentric strength during competition — Team sports such as soccer and rugby place enormous eccentric stress on the body because athletes constantly decelerate, change direction, and absorb force. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The review explained that eccentric training improves deceleration control, power production, and injury resistance. That matters outside of sports too. Every time you catch yourself from falling, step off a curb, or stabilize your body during movement, eccentric strength protects your joints and connective tissues.

One unusual nervous system effect stood out in the research — Eccentric training improved strength in the opposite untrained limb through something called the cross-education effect. Training one side of the body helped strengthen the other side too. Researchers believe nervous system adaptations inside the brain and spinal cord drive this effect. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This works because strength isn’t only stored in muscle tissue; it’s also encoded in the neural pathways that control movement, and those pathways serve both sides of the body. That finding has major implications for rehabilitation after injury or surgery because someone with one immobilized limb still benefits from training the healthy side.

How to Use Eccentric Exercise to Build Strength, Stability, and Injury Resistance Safely

Your body loses strength, balance, and resilience when you avoid resistance and controlled loading for years. That decline doesn’t start in old age. It starts the moment your muscles stop receiving enough challenge to maintain coordination, connective tissue strength, and efficient energy production.

Eccentric exercise addresses that root problem directly because it teaches your muscles and nervous system how to absorb force instead of simply producing it. That’s one of the missing pieces in many conventional exercise programs. You don’t need extreme workouts to rebuild strength and physical confidence. You need consistent, controlled exposure that your body adapts to over time.

Start with slow lowering exercises instead of aggressive workouts — If you’re sedentary or restarting exercise after a long break, begin with slow lowering movements because they create strength without exhausting your cardiovascular system. Lower yourself slowly into a chair for five repetitions. Descend stairs carefully instead of rushing. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Slowly lower yourself during a wall pushup instead of dropping quickly. Perform controlled heel drops off a stair while holding a railing — drop only as far as comfortable, and avoid bouncing at the bottom. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Slow body-weight squats with a three- to five-second lowering phase work extremely well because they strengthen your legs while training balance and control. Reverse lunges and controlled step-downs from a stair also teach your muscles to absorb force safely. Treat each repetition like skill practice rather than punishment. That mindset improves consistency fast. Build tolerance gradually so soreness doesn’t overwhelm you — One reason people quit exercise programs is because they start too aggressively. Severe soreness creates fear and breaks momentum. The research showed your body adapts rapidly once exposed to eccentric exercise, but progression still matters. Start with: Five to 10 slow repetitions

One or two sets

Chair squats before weighted squats

Wall pushups before floor pushups

Short downhill walks instead of steep hikes Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Mild soreness one or two days later is a normal sign of adaptation; your body is building the machinery to handle the load. But if soreness lingers past three days, or if it sharply limits your normal movement, that’s a signal to scale back the next session rather than quit entirely. The goal is steady exposure, not a heroic single workout. Use eccentric walking to strengthen your body during daily life — You don’t need a gym membership to benefit from eccentric exercise. Controlled downhill walking, descending stairs, and forward lunge-style walking create strong eccentric loading in your legs while fitting naturally into everyday routines. If you spend most of your day sitting, build movement into activities you already do. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lower yourself slowly into chairs instead of collapsing into them. Carry groceries while controlling the lowering phase instead of dropping them quickly onto counters or the floor. Walk downstairs deliberately instead of relying entirely on elevators and escalators. Those movements strengthen the muscles that protect your knees, hips, and balance during normal life. Train your nervous system with controlled movement patterns — Eccentric exercise forces your brain and muscles to communicate more efficiently because your body needs to constantly control force, balance, and positioning. That matters if you notice stiffness, poor coordination, or reduced confidence during movement. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Slow negative pullups, controlled lunges, and single-leg step-downs all challenge your nervous system in a productive way. Instead of rushing through repetitions, focus on smooth movement and posture. Pause briefly during the lowering phase of a squat or pushup. Your body learns stability through repetition and control, not chaos. Support recovery with movement, sunlight, and metabolic health — Your recovery capacity depends heavily on cellular energy production. Poor sleep, processed foods, inactivity, and excess seed oils interfere with that process and leave your muscles less resilient under stress. I recommend pairing eccentric exercise with habits that improve the function of your mitochondria — the energy-producing structures inside your cells — and recovery efficiency. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Prioritize daily sunlight exposure, especially early morning light, to support circadian rhythm and cellular energy production. Eat enough protein — about 0.8 grams per pound (or 1.76 grams per kilogram) of lean body mass — with one-third from collagen-rich foods to support connective tissue recovery. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Include whole-food carbohydrates that help maintain metabolic function and muscle glycogen instead of relying on restrictive low-carb approaches that lower exercise tolerance over time.

FAQs About Eccentric Exercise

Q: What exactly is eccentric exercise?

A: Eccentric exercise happens when your muscles lengthen while resisting force. Common examples include walking downstairs, lowering into a chair, hiking downhill, or slowly lowering a weight during a squat or pushup. Unlike conventional lifting movements that focus on pushing or pulling, eccentric movements train your body to absorb force under control. That improves strength, balance, coordination, and joint stability during everyday life.

Q: Why does eccentric exercise make you sore at first?

A: The soreness usually comes from inflammation and irritation in connective tissue surrounding the muscle rather than widespread muscle destruction. This delayed soreness, often called DOMS, tends to peak one to three days after unfamiliar exercise. The good news is your body adapts quickly. Even one or two eccentric workouts dramatically reduce future soreness through the repeated bout effect.

Q: Why is eccentric exercise useful for older adults and beginners?

A: Eccentric movements place a strong training stimulus on muscles without demanding as much oxygen or cardiovascular effort as conventional exercise. That makes them especially useful if you fatigue easily, have joint discomfort, or feel intimidated by intense workouts. Simple eccentric routines improve blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, lower-body strength, balance, and mobility in older adults.

Q: What are some simple eccentric exercises I can do at home?

A: Some of the most effective eccentric exercises require little or no equipment. Even five-minute home routines improved flexibility, strength, and mental well-being in sedentary participants. Examples include:

Slow chair squats

Controlled step-downs from stairs

Heel drops

Wall pushups with a slow lowering phase

Reverse lunges

Downhill walking

Q: How do I start eccentric exercise without overdoing it?

A: Start slowly and focus on control instead of intensity. Begin with five to 10 repetitions and one or two sets using body-weight movements. Lower yourself slowly during each repetition and stop before soreness becomes excessive. Consistency matters more than pushing to exhaustion. Your muscles and nervous system adapt surprisingly fast when the workload increases gradually.

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