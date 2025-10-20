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Ellen Whitworth's avatar
Ellen Whitworth
Oct 20

Love eggs and will continue to eat them.

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Guillermou
Oct 20

Choline is an essential vitamin-like nutrient and a methyl donor involved in many physiological processes, including normal metabolism, lipid transport, methylation reactions, and neurotransmitter synthesis.

Choline deficiency causes muscle damage and abnormal fat deposition in the liver, resulting in a condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Genetic predispositions and gender may influence individual variation in choline requirements and, therefore, susceptibility to choline deficiency-induced fatty liver disease.

The recommended adequate intake (AI) for choline is set at 425 milligrams (mg)/day for women and 550 mg/day for men.

Choline is an essential human nutrient that serves several biological functions. It is a source of methyl groups, a precursor for the synthesis of phospholipids such as phosphatidylcholine and sphingomyelin, and a precursor for the synthesis of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine . Betaine is an osmolyte in addition to its function as a methyl group donor. Homocysteine ​​is converted to methionine by acquiring a methyl group. Folate can donate a methyl group to homocysteine; alternatively, choline is converted to betaine, which can donate a methyl group to homocysteine. Extensive epidemiological research has identified low folate intake as a risk factor for neural tube defects, cardiovascular disease, and several cancers . However, epidemiologically sound studies on dietary choline and betaine are few because a food composition database was only recently available . In a case-control study, higher choline intake was associated with a lower risk of neural tube defects independent of folate intake . Choline may also be linked to other diseases such as neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, through mechanisms unrelated to methyl group metabolism. Higher betaine intake was also linked to improvements in atherosclerosis and fatty liver disease.

An elevated plasma concentration of total homocysteine ​​(tHcy) is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, some cancers, and mortality. Many studies have found that intake of folic acid and vitamins B-6 and B-12, nutrients involved in methyl group metabolism, predict tHcy concentrations. Choline and betaine intake also predict tHcy concentrations. In our study, to evaluate the physiological role of choline intake in a free-living population, we analyzed the relationship between choline intake measured by a food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) and plasma total homocysteine ​​concentrations in participants from the Framingham Offspring Study. Several known determinants of tHcy, including folic acid, vitamin B-6, alcohol, and caffeine intake, predicted tHcy concentrations in this population.

https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/mic/other-nutrients/choline

https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/2430728

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