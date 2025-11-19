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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Nov 19

Excellent report that prompts us to consider a diet that avoids promoting endotoxins linked to metabolic diseases, including cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and cancerous diseases. Excessive intake of fructose and linoleic acid in the typical human diet is associated with a global increase in metabolic disorders. Chronic endotoxemia commonly occurs in obesity and is a major factor inducing systemic inflammation that leads to metabolic syndrome. Healthy dietary choices, such as consuming fish, fresh vegetables, and fruits and berries, can be associated with positive health outcomes by reducing systemic endotoxemia. Vitamin D restriction and/or a high-fat diet increases the risk of metabolic endotoxemia. Phytochemicals reduce endotoxins.

Specific components of the Western diet, such as PUFAs, monosaccharides, processed fats, gluten, alcohol, and additives, can affect the tight junctions between enterocytes, leading to increased permeability and the displacement of endotoxins into the bloodstream. These endotoxins include lipopolysaccharides derived from gram-negative bacteria.

In particular, a high-fructose diet can increase intestinal permeability and circulating endotoxins by altering intestinal barrier function and microbial composition. Excess fructose causes inflammation and de novo lipogenesis, which leads to hepatic steatosis, thus causing abdominal adiposity and insulin resistance.

Serum endotoxin levels are elevated in patients with liver cirrhosis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic infections, aging, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Alzheimer's disease. The highest levels of plasma endotoxins are found in patients with sepsis, around 500 pg/ml.

Endotoxin levels in blood plasma are normally low, but they rise during infections, intestinal inflammation, gum disease, and neurodegenerative diseases. Leaky gut leads to the release of bacterial metabolites and endotoxins, such as lipopolysaccharide, into the bloodstream, causing bacterial infections and oxidative stress. A diet rich in polyunsaturated fats, exposure to alcohol or chronic allergens, and dysbiosis are strongly associated with the development and/or progression of various systemic metabolic and autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disease, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, and the development of metastases.

Increases in blood endotoxin levels have been associated with increases in C-reactive protein concentrations and increases in markers of intestinal permeability such as zonulite. Probiotics help modify the gut microbiota, promote the growth of beneficial bacteria, and are an alternative source of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). They also reduce LPS expression, intestinal inflammation, and tumor size in colorectal cancer (CRC). Among them, Akkermansia muciniphila has the ability to reduce LPS expression, improving metabolic endotoxemia.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/11/2/267 (2023).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S002231662304525X (2023).-

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/12/19/3706 (2023).-

https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(22)01110-7/fulltext (2023).-

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-2607/11/2/267 (2023).-

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S002231662304525X (2023)

https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/12/19/3706 (2023).-

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844023061042 (2023).-

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11739-023-03374-w (2024).--

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/eci.14224 (2024).---

https://www.cell.com/trends/endocrinology-metabolism/abstract/S1043-2760(24)00087-0 (2024).—

https://ejhm.journals.ekb.eg/article_349082.html (2024).--

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