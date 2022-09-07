Enzyme Fundamentals
Without them, you'd be in big trouble. They process tens of thousands of biochemical reactions that occurred in the time it took you to read this sentence. Don't leave them to chance.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Your body secretes enzymes to catalyze biological reactions, making them vital to good health and longevity. Each organ has its own set of enzymes, and each enzyme has a different function
Enzymes can be broadly divided into digestive enzymes, metabolic enzymes and food-based enzymes
Enzymes for supplemental use can be sourced from animal…