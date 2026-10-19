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Guillermou
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My personal favorites are Stevia and raw honey. *Stevia rebaudiana* is a perennial shrub native to Paraguay that is now widely cultivated. Stevia leaves contain diterpene glycosides (stevioside and rebaudiosides)—non-nutritive, high-intensity sweeteners. Its white crystalline compound (stevioside) is a natural, zero-calorie sweetener that is 100 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar. The biological activities of Stevia offer a multitude of human health benefits, including antioxidant, hypotensive, antihypertensive, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antitumor properties. As a nutraceutical, Stevia provides therapeutic benefits for joint health and in the management of chronic conditions, including overweight and obesity, diabetes mellitus, fatty liver, cardiac and hepatic fibrosis, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

Global cancer projections suggest a 47% increase in cancer cases by 2040 compared to 2020. *Stevia rebaudiana* and its derivatives may serve as a means for cancer prevention and therapy when incorporated into a healthy diet.

A glycoside found in Stevia plants, known as stevioside, helps induce the death of cancer cells in human breast cancer cell lines. Stevioside may also help suppress certain mitochondrial pathways that facilitate cancer growth. Another study found that various Stevia glycoside derivatives were toxic to specific cell lines associated with leukemia, as well as lung, stomach, and breast cancers.

A systematic review conducted by the Natural Standard Research Collaboration highlights the plant's effects on hypertension and hyperglycemia.

It may also assist in cholesterol management. The study found that stevia reduced total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides without any negative side effects. It also increased HDL ("good") cholesterol.

Extract from the stevia plant has long been used in South American countries to treat diabetes. Treatment with RebD reduced adiposity, alleviated hepatic steatosis and lipid peroxidation, and lowered LBP—a marker of metabolic endotoxemia—in a mouse model of diet-induced obesity.

A review, which includes an assessment of two long-term studies (lasting 1 and 2 years, respectively), indicates that stevia—at significant dosage levels (750 mg/day to 1,500 mg/day of stevioside)—can be effective in lowering blood pressure in hypertensive patients.

Stevia’s unique properties also make it ideal for use in mouthwash and toothpaste; some studies suggest it may help reduce cavities by slowing the growth of dental plaque. Stevia’s antimicrobial properties make it particularly well-suited for dental products. Testing has shown that it can inhibit the growth of bacteria such as *Streptococcus mutans*. https://www.botanical-online.com/en/natural-products/stevia-properties (2019).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1756464619303895 (2019).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0924224420305525 (2020).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1648-9144/56/2/90 (2020).--

https://www.sid.ir/en/Journal/ViewPaper.aspx?ID=822626 (2021).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12892-020-00066-1 (2021).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/27/4/1362 (2022).—

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2451943X2300039X (2023).-

https://dergipark.org.tr/en/pub/jaes/issue/77896/1226193 (2023).--

https://apcz.umk.pl/QS/article/view/52212 (2024).--

https://finessepublishing.com/index.php/fsamr/article/view/114 (2024).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0308814624017539 (2024).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-53587-y (2024).--

https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/ben/cdr/2024/00000020/00000002/art00004 (2024).-

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