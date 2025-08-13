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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Andrew Fro's avatar
Andrew Fro
Aug 15, 2025

I have use xylitol gum for my teeth. I chew it for 5 mins three times a day for about a year. It has resulted in a massive improvement to my teeth and oral health. So much so that my dentist was amazed. I have high blood pressure but my blood is very thin. I have no blood thinning medications. Is there something I am doing to mitigate the risk or could I be less predisposed to the problems you have described?

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