Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Amelia
Sep 22

What about GABA supplements, is it ok to take to reduce stress and other symptoms? I take this supplements daily for better sleep https://www.amazon.com/GABA-Supplements-Relaxation-AminoButyric-L-Theanine/dp/B0BZQBB3CX, and I like its effect a lot. May it also change mineral balance and normalize blood pressure?

Guillermou
Sep 20

Estrogens normally enhance the glucocorticoid response to stress, something that had been observed almost a century ago. Progesterone tends to prevent this, acting as one of our main endogenous anti-stress hormones.

Progesterone also antagonizes (and estrogen promotes) mineralocorticoids, a set of stress hormones that respond to changes in mineral balance and are critical players in the development of high blood pressure.

[This] is likely one of the reasons why progesterone has demonstrated antihypertensive effects, while synthetic progestins increase blood pressure. These stress systems play a crucial role in insulin resistance... one of the root causes of various diseases. This is also the reason why contraceptives are associated with problems with glucose metabolism and weight gain.

Many of progesterone's unique benefits are due to its effects on the brain, which controls many of these downstream processes. In the brain, progesterone (but not progestins) can be converted into another steroid called allopregnanolone.

Allopregnanolone is known for its stress-reducing properties through the GABA system and for increasing dopamine, producing relaxation and a clearer state of mind... Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry has been quietly pushing patented versions of allopregnanolone to treat postpartum depression, which is associated with... progesterone deficiency...

In addition to this, estrogens are capable of promoting serotonin at all levels, and serotonin has an antagonistic relationship with dopamine. This produces symptoms of anhedonia, generalized numbness, and impotence, and makes people want to give up.

Serotonin actually gets its name because it regulates serum tone and was first identified as an inflammatory mediator and vasoconstrictor that plays an important role in blood clotting. One of its original names was enteramine, in relation to its inflammatory activity in the gastrointestinal tract.

It is not It's no coincidence that synthetic progestins, regardless of their specific type, have been shown to contribute to all of these processes. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the side effects of moodiness, nausea, and headaches are present in about a third of birth control users.

