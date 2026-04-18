Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Ferrara's avatar
Patricia Ferrara
3hEdited

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5898630/

According to this study, serum levels of BDNF may not directly correlate to BDNF levels in the brain, as BDNF injections into mice do not seem to cross the blood-brain barrier. Serum levels detected in blood are primarily associated with platelets, according to the article.

That said, I am always skeptical of “studies”, especially those published by government researchers. Consistent exercise is always a positive step towards improving one’s health, and the results can improve various aspects of health, including brain function, cardiovascular, etc.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture