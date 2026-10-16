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Guillermou
Oct 16

I would also add that continuous intellectual learning stimulates neuroplasticity and likely plays a role—among other mechanisms—through pathways related to BDNF.

Continuous intellectual learning—reading, studying, learning languages, music, or new skills, and engaging in analysis. "Continuous intellectual learning stimulates neuroplasticity and likely plays a role—among other mechanisms—through pathways related to BDNF."

The evidence linking learning to neuroplasticity/cognitive reserve is significantly stronger than the direct evidence linking learning to an increase in blood BDNF levels.

Therefore, rather than simply trying to "boost BDNF," I believe it is more meaningful to maintain a neuroplastic environment throughout one's life:

🏃 Exercise. Aerobic exercise leads to an acute increase in BDNF, and intensity appears to be a key factor. In one study involving humans, 6 minutes of high-intensity interval training resulted in a much greater increase in circulating BDNF than 90 minutes of light exercise.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36631068/ (2023)

🧠 Continuous learning

😴 Quality sleep. Sleep is not merely "something one shouldn't go without"—it is fundamental to synaptic plasticity, memory, and brain function. Sleep deprivation disrupts brain processes associated with plasticity.

https://arxiv.org/abs/1706.03835?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2017)

🌱 Intellectual and social activity

A 2025 meta-analysis on cognitive training and aging identified changes in brain networks associated with the cognitive improvements resulting from such training. This provides fairly direct evidence that the aging brain retains its capacity for adaptation.

Studies also indicate that training executive functions promotes both cognitive and neuronal improvements in old age. Cognitive improvements were generally limited to trained tasks or tasks involving near-transfer. Structural improvements were evidenced by increases in gray matter and the cerebral cortex. Overall, there was an increase in subcortical activation and a decrease in frontal activation following training.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41514-025-00290-5?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1568163718303118 (2019)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1568163722001660 (2022)

This systematic review summarizes existing studies on cognitive interventions and rehabilitation for treating symptoms of long COVID and analyzes their potential application within the field of occupational therapy. Nineteen articles met the inclusion criteria and were categorized into five types of intervention: (a) cognitive training, (b) cognitive-behavioral therapy, (c) neurostimulation, (d) neurostimulation combined with cognitive training, and (e) multicomponent rehabilitation programs. There is strong evidence supporting cognitive training, moderate evidence supporting cognitive-behavioral therapy, and low-level evidence supporting other interventions provided by occupational therapists to address the cognitive symptoms of long COVID in adults.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/15394492251328310 (2026)

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