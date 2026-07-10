STORY AT-A-GLANCE

There is no single temperature that automatically makes exercise unsafe because humidity, direct sunlight, and airflow often influence heat stress as much as the temperature itself

Your body maintains a core temperature near 98.6 degrees F, but exercise and hot weather together increase heat production, raising the risk of heat-related illness when heat builds up faster than your body can release it

Early warning signs such as headaches, dizziness, muscle cramps, weakness, and unusual fatigue often appear before a heat emergency develops, giving you an opportunity to cool down and recover before the situation becomes dangerous

Most people adapt to exercising in hot weather within about four to 14 days, making gradual increases in workout duration and intensity one of the most effective ways to improve heat tolerance

Simple strategies such as exercising during cooler hours, staying hydrated throughout the day, wearing lightweight clothing and responding quickly to warning signs help you stay active safely even during the hottest months of the year

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When the weather turns brutally hot, your body is already working hard to hold its internal temperature steady. Add a workout to that effort, and the margin for error shrinks fast. Heat and exertion stack on top of each other, and at some point your body’s cooling systems simply can’t keep pace, which is when a routine summer workout starts to turn hazardous.

Most people reach for the thermometer to decide whether it’s safe to head outside, but the number on a weather app tells only part of the story. How much heat your body absorbs, and how easily it sheds that heat, depends on far more than air temperature alone. That’s why one hot day can feel perfectly manageable while another, at the very same temperature, leaves you struggling.

None of this means you have to surrender your outdoor routine until autumn. Staying physically active is too valuable to abandon for a few warm months, and with the right adjustments you can keep moving safely through even the hottest stretches of summer. The difference between a safe workout and a risky one usually comes down to recognizing your limits and adapting to conditions rather than ignoring them.

So, the real question isn’t simply whether it’s hot out. It’s how temperature, humidity, sunlight, and airflow combine to determine whether today’s workout helps you or harms you — and what you can do to keep tipping that balance in your favor.

Heat Danger Isn’t Just About the Thermometer

An article published by The Conversation examined a question many active people ask during summer: how hot is too hot for exercise? The answer surprised many readers because air temperature alone doesn’t determine risk.

Humidity, wind speed, and solar load, meaning how much direct sunlight reaches you, all influence how much heat stress your body experiences during physical activity. If you’ve ever felt fine on an 85-degree F day but miserable on another day with the same temperature, these hidden factors explain why.

Your body’s cooling system faces multiple challenges at once — Your body normally works to maintain a core temperature around 98.6 degrees F (37 degrees C). Exercise generates additional internal heat, forcing your cooling systems to work harder. When environmental conditions interfere with those cooling mechanisms, heat begins to accumulate faster than your body can remove it. The result is rising physical strain even when your workout pace feels manageable. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Even seemingly modest changes in core temperature matter. Your core only has to climb about 3 degrees C (about 5.4 degrees F) — from a normal 37 degrees C (98.6 degrees F) to roughly 40 degrees C (104 degrees F) — to tip into exertional heat illness. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At that temperature, the enzymes your cells rely on start to break down, which is why such a small-sounding rise is so dangerous. Danger doesn’t require record-breaking temperatures. It develops when heat production exceeds heat removal.

Humidity often creates more trouble than heat alone — Moisture in the air makes it harder for sweat to evaporate from your skin, which is your body’s most effective cooling method. Cooling happens in the evaporation — as sweat turns to vapor, it carries heat off your skin, the same way a wet towel cools your neck while it dries. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published On a humid day the air is already so saturated that sweat can’t evaporate, so it drips off useless: you lose the fluid but keep the heat. This reduced evaporation increases heat strain and raises the risk of overheating during physical activity.

Direct sunlight adds another layer of stress — Two days with identical air temperatures can feel dramatically different if one includes intense direct sun while the other remains cloudy. Your body must handle both the heat generated by exercise and the heat absorbed from the environment.

Early warning signs appear before a true emergency develops — Exertional heat illness rarely starts with collapse. Instead, headaches and feeling faint often appear first. Heavy sweating, unusual fatigue, weakness, muscle cramps, and dizziness all signal that your body needs attention. These symptoms serve as warning lights on your body’s dashboard. Ignoring them allows heat stress to continue building. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Severe cases can progress to seizures, loss of consciousness, and even death. The bright line: confusion, a person who stops sweating despite the heat, or anyone who collapses is a medical emergency — call emergency services and start cooling immediately while you wait. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While those outcomes are uncommon, they demonstrate how quickly overheating can escalate when your body’s temperature-control systems fail. Paying attention to early symptoms gives you an opportunity to stop before the situation becomes dangerous.

Different weather conditions create different levels of risk — There is no universal temperature cutoff that automatically makes exercise unsafe. A dry day with moderate wind may feel comfortable at a temperature that becomes hazardous during humid, windless conditions. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rather than focusing on a single number on a weather app, look at the entire environment. When you begin viewing heat as a combination of temperature, humidity, sunlight, and airflow, it becomes much easier to adjust your workout, protect your health, and continue exercising safely throughout the summer months.

Simple Habits Make Hot-Weather Workouts Safer

In guidance published by the American Heart Association, experts focused less on defining dangerous temperatures and more on helping people stay active safely when warm weather arrives. Rather than encouraging people to avoid outdoor exercise altogether, the organization emphasized strategies that help you continue moving while lowering risk. The message is empowering: you don’t need perfect conditions to stay active, but you do need a plan.

The recommendations cover adults, children, recreational exercisers, and people with chronic health conditions. Walking, swimming, biking, gardening, playing sports with family members, and even pushing a stroller all count as physical activity. The key takeaway is that staying active remains important during summer, but success depends on adapting your routine to match the conditions.

Timing creates one of the biggest advantages — One of the simplest recommendations was to avoid the hottest part of the day. Outdoor exercise is generally safer outside the noon-to-3 p.m. window because temperatures and sun exposure often peak during those hours. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An early-morning walk or an evening bike ride often feels dramatically easier than the exact same workout performed during the afternoon. This gives you a simple challenge to try: move your activity one or two hours earlier or later and compare how you feel. Many people discover they maintain better energy and recover more comfortably.

Your wardrobe influences performance — Lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored fabrics help your body release heat more efficiently than heavy or dark clothing. Choose breathable, natural fabrics like cotton and linen, which allow air to circulate and help wick away moisture. This improves comfort and helps your body’s natural cooling systems work more efficiently. Think of your clothing as part of your exercise equipment rather than an afterthought.

Heat adaptation follows a predictable timeline — Adapting to hotter conditions takes time. Many experts estimate this adjustment period lasts roughly four to 14 days. During this period, your body gradually becomes more efficient at handling environmental stress. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many people make the mistake of trying to perform at their usual level immediately after temperatures rise. The guidance encourages patience instead. Treat hot-weather fitness like leveling up in a game. Build tolerance gradually, track progress, and allow your body to adjust before increasing intensity. In the meantime, shopping malls, recreation centers, gyms, and home-based workouts provide alternatives when outdoor conditions become uncomfortable.

Some people face higher risks than they realize — If you have cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or another chronic health condition, discuss exercise plans with a health care professional before increasing outdoor activity during hot weather. This doesn’t mean avoiding exercise. It means understanding your individual situation and making informed decisions. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One unique point raised by the American Heart Association involves prescription drugs that influence how the body responds to heat. Some common medications work against you in the heat: diuretics deplete the fluid and salt you need to sweat, while certain blood-pressure drugs blunt either your heart’s ability to pump blood to the skin or the sweating reflex itself. If you take these, watch for warning signs earlier and talk to your doctor about hot-weather adjustments.

Food and drinks support recovery — Beyond hydration, the guidance highlighted cooling foods and beverages that help replenish fluids and nutrients after activity. Examples included chilled fruit, fruit smoothies, cold vegetables, and sparkling water flavored with citrus or cucumber.

Practical Steps for Safer Summer Workouts

The root cause of most heat-related exercise problems is simple: your body produces more heat than it can release. When you combine intense activity, direct sunlight, dehydration, poor timing, and inadequate recovery, that imbalance grows quickly. The good news is that a few strategic adjustments dramatically reduce stress on your body while allowing you to stay active throughout the warmer months. The goal is to help you exercise smarter so you can stay consistent, comfortable, and safe.

Exercise when the environment works with you, not against you — Your first line of defense is timing. If you’re exercising outdoors, schedule workouts during the early morning or later evening when temperatures are lower and sunlight is less intense. Avoid treating every workout as a test of toughness. A 30-minute walk completed comfortably at 7 a.m. delivers far more long-term benefit than a miserable workout during the hottest part of the day. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Make it a personal challenge to track how you feel at different times of day. Energy, endurance, and recovery often improve dramatically when you simply move your exercise session to cooler hours. Start every workout hydrated and stay ahead of fluid losses — Many people focus on drinking during exercise but begin their workout already behind. Your body relies on adequate fluids to move heat away from your core and release it through sweat. Drink steadily through the day rather than scrambling beforehand. The simplest gauge is your urine — pale straw-colored means you’re on track; dark yellow means you’re behind. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re exercising for longer periods or sweating heavily, include mineral-rich fluids and foods. Fresh fruit, smoothies made with whole fruit, coconut water, and mineral water all help support hydration while providing electrolytes lost through sweat. Build heat tolerance gradually instead of forcing it — One of the fastest ways to get into trouble is treating the first hot day of the season like any other workout day. Your body adapts to heat over time. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Start with shorter sessions. Reduce intensity. Then gradually increase duration and effort over one to two weeks. Think of heat adaptation as a fitness level of its own. Every successful workout earns another step toward better heat tolerance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re new to exercising outdoors or returning after time away, patience produces better results than pushing through discomfort. Dress to release heat efficiently — Clothing acts like either an air conditioner or an insulator. Choose natural, lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored fabrics that allow heat to escape easily. A hat, visor, and appropriate sun protection also reduce unnecessary heat stress. The goal is simple: give your body every opportunity to cool itself effectively. Treat warning signs as valuable feedback — Your body communicates long before a true emergency develops. Pay attention to unusual fatigue, muscle cramps, dizziness, weakness, headaches, or excessive discomfort. If these signs appear, stop immediately. Move into shade or an air-conditioned environment. Cool your skin with cold water, a cool towel, or a fan. Rest until symptoms fully resolve. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published View these warning signs the same way you view a check-engine light in a car. Responding early prevents small problems from becoming serious ones. The smartest athletes are not the ones who ignore their body’s signals. They’re the ones who recognize them and act before trouble starts.

FAQs About Exercising When It’s Hot Outside

Q: How do I know when it’s too hot to exercise outdoors?

A: There is no single temperature that automatically makes exercise unsafe. Humidity, direct sunlight, wind speed, and workout intensity all affect how much heat stress your body experiences. A moderately hot day with high humidity and intense sun often creates more risk than a hotter day with lower humidity and better airflow.

Q: What are the first signs that my body is overheating?

A: Early warning signs include headaches, dizziness, unusual fatigue, muscle cramps, weakness, heavy sweating, and feeling faint. These symptoms often appear before a true heat emergency develops. If you notice them, stop exercising, move to a cooler location, and begin cooling down immediately.

Q: Why does humidity make exercising feel so much harder?

A: Your body relies on sweat evaporation to remove excess heat. When humidity is high, sweat remains on your skin instead of evaporating efficiently. As a result, your body loses fluids without receiving the full cooling benefit, causing heat to build up more quickly.

Q: How long does it take to adapt to exercising in hot weather?

A: Most people begin adapting within several days, with meaningful improvements often occurring over four to 14 days. During this period, your body becomes more efficient at handling heat stress. Gradually increasing workout duration and intensity helps build tolerance more safely than trying to maintain your normal performance right away.

Q: What are the best ways to stay safe while exercising in the heat?

A: Schedule workouts during cooler parts of the day, stay hydrated before and during exercise, wear lightweight and breathable clothing, increase heat exposure gradually, and pay attention to warning signs from your body. If symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, or muscle cramps develop, stop exercising and begin cooling down immediately.

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