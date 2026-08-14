STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A review of 69 studies involving 3,274 healthy marathon runners found that completing a marathon causes temporary changes in heart structure, heart function, and blood markers that signal heart stress, but researchers have not shown that these changes cause permanent heart damage

The right side of your heart experiences the greatest short-term strain during a marathon because it needs to pump large amounts of blood through your lungs for hours without rest

Your response to extreme endurance exercise depends on factors such as your age, sex, fitness level, and marathon pace, so your recovery and heart stress are unlikely to match another runner’s

Very high volumes of vigorous endurance exercise offer fewer longevity benefits than many people assume, while regular moderate exercise continues to support heart health without showing the same upper limit

You protect your heart by building mileage gradually, balancing hard workouts with daily walking and moderate movement, eating enough carbohydrates and protein to recover, and giving your body adequate time to rest after strenuous exercise

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Few endurance feats carry the mystique of a marathon. Cross that finish line after 26.2 miles and you’ve asked your body to do something it’s not casually built for — sustained, near-maximal effort hour after hour, with your heart laboring at the center of it.

That invites a question worth sitting with: what does a marathon actually do to your heart? Not in the figurative sense, but in the literal one. What shifts inside the organ working hardest to carry you through those final miles, and would any of those shifts give a cardiologist pause if they showed up on a test?

The answer turns out to be more nuanced than a first glance suggests, and I want to walk you through it. The details are what separate a normal response to extreme exertion from the warning signs that genuinely deserve attention, and they carry practical lessons for anyone who trains hard, whether or not a marathon ever lands on your calendar.

Your Heart Shows Measurable Stress After a Marathon

For a systematic review published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine, researchers pooled evidence from 69 studies involving 3,274 healthy adults to answer a simple but important question: What happens to your heart immediately after running a marathon?

The researchers analyzed data collected over several decades from healthy adults — about three-quarters of them men, ages 27 to 63 — who completed a standard 26.2-mile (42.195-kilometer) road marathon. This larger dataset gave them a much clearer picture of the body’s immediate response than any single study alone.

The review focused on several different ways of measuring heart health — Researchers examined blood tests that detect stress or injury to heart muscle, ultrasound images that measured how well the heart filled and pumped blood, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which creates highly detailed pictures of the heart’s structure. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Looking at all of these measurements together allowed the researchers to compare how different parts of the heart responded after extreme endurance exercise instead of relying on just one test.

The right side of the heart carried the biggest workload — One of the most consistent findings involved the right ventricle, which is the chamber responsible for pumping blood from your heart to your lungs. After the marathon, this chamber temporarily became larger while its pumping ability declined modestly. At the same time, several measurements of the left side of the heart changed only slightly or remained stable. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published During a marathon, your heart pumps many times its normal output, hour after hour without rest. The right ventricle faces an especially heavy workload because it needs to keep blood moving through the lungs while your breathing rate stays elevated for several hours. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Unlike the thick, muscular left ventricle, which is built to push blood against the high pressures of your entire body, the right ventricle has comparatively thin walls suited to a gentle, low-pressure circuit through the lungs, so when hours of hard running drive those lung pressures up, it’s asked to generate force it wasn’t structurally built to handle. That extra demand appears to explain why the right side showed the greatest temporary changes after runners crossed the finish line.

Blood tests rose dramatically without proving permanent injury — Another important discovery involved three blood tests that doctors use to look for stress or damage to the heart. Two of these tests measure troponins, proteins that normally stay locked inside healthy heart muscle cells but leak into the bloodstream when the heart is under heavy strain, and the same markers doctors track during a suspected heart attack. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The third measures a substance your heart releases when it has to work harder than usual. All three blood markers increased substantially after marathon completion, and some values exceeded the levels doctors often use to evaluate heart attacks or heart failure. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That finding doesn’t automatically mean marathon runners suffered the same type of injury seen during a heart attack, however. The researchers emphasized that endurance athletes represent a unique situation. Although these blood markers increased consistently after races, scientists still don’t know whether they reflect temporary adaptation to extreme exercise, short-lived stress on heart cells, or another normal recovery process unique to endurance sports.

Personal characteristics influenced the results — The researchers didn’t find one universal response that applied equally to everyone. Instead, age, biological sex, training status, and marathon finishing time all influenced how strongly heart measurements changed after the race. These individual characteristics explained part of the variation seen across the different studies. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This means comparing yourself with another runner has limited value. Two people who complete the same marathon often experience very different physical responses afterward because their fitness level, years of training, race pace, and personal physiology differ. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The findings also reinforce the value of gradual preparation. Consistent training allows your cardiovascular system to adapt over time instead of facing the enormous stress of a marathon without adequate conditioning. The review didn’t compare trained and untrained runners directly in an experimental setting, but training status clearly influenced how participants responded across the included studies.

The changes remained relatively small — The researchers specifically noted that most structural and functional changes fell outside the range normally considered clinically meaningful in otherwise healthy adults. So, while researchers observed measurable changes, they didn’t resemble the severe abnormalities doctors associate with permanent heart damage.

Train Smarter to Protect Your Heart for Life

The marathon review showed that your heart responds to extreme endurance exercise with measurable stress. The goal isn’t to avoid vigorous exercise entirely but to give your body the right amount at the right time. More is not always better when it comes to high-intensity training. Long-term heart health comes from balancing intensity with recovery, proper nutrition, and consistent daily movement instead of treating every workout like a competition.

Limit high-intensity exercise but embrace moderate movement — Research from cardiologist James O’Keefe and colleagues found that people doing the highest volumes of vigorous exercise begin to lose some of the longevity benefits that exercise normally provides. If you’re in your 40s or 50s and regularly compete in full-distance triathlons or similar endurance events, your risk of atrial fibrillation, an abnormal heart rhythm that increases stroke risk, rises by 500% to 800%. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In contrast, moderate exercise, where you’re slightly winded but still able to carry on a conversation, follows a different pattern. The evidence shows that more moderate movement continues to improve health without showing the same upper limit. Reserve vigorous workouts for short, purposeful sessions instead of making every workout an all-out effort. Build your fitness around daily movement — Walking remains one of the safest and most effective ways to strengthen your cardiovascular system. Aim for a one-hour walk daily, increasing the time gradually if you currently move much less. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Activities such as brisk walking, hiking, recreational cycling, swimming, gardening, pickleball, yoga, and tai chi improve endurance while placing far less stress on your heart than repeated high-intensity workouts. Whenever possible, spend at least two hours each week exercising outdoors so you also benefit from natural sunlight and time in nature. Strengthen your muscles without chasing endless gym time — Two strength-training sessions each week, lasting about 20 to 40 minutes, provide an excellent balance between building muscle and allowing recovery. Focus on compound exercises such as squats, deadlifts, presses, and rows performed with good technique. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If heavy weights aggravate your joints, lighter-load blood flow restriction (BFR) training, often called KAATSU, stimulates muscle growth with much lighter resistance. Muscle protects against age-related muscle loss and supports healthy metabolism, but excessive strength-training volume offers little additional longevity benefit. Fuel your body to support recovery instead of depletion — Your heart and muscles depend on adequate energy after demanding exercise. I recommend eating about 250 grams of carbohydrates each day for most adults, with higher amounts if you’re very active, so your glycogen stores remain full. Keep protein near 0.8 grams per pound (or 1.76 grams per kilogram) of ideal body weight, with roughly one-third coming from collagen-rich foods like slow-cooked meats or bone broth. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you have reduced kidney function, don’t adopt this higher target without checking with your doctor — protein needs are often deliberately lower for impaired kidneys. Eliminate seed oils, which are high in linoleic acid (LA), and avoid alcohol, both of which interfere with mitochondrial energy production and undermine the cardiovascular adaptations your training is designed to build. Treat recovery as part of the workout — Fitness develops after exercise, not during it. Schedule one or two recovery days after especially strenuous efforts, prioritize restorative sleep, and avoid stacking multiple hard workouts back to back. If your resting heart rate remains elevated, your performance suddenly drops, or you feel unusually fatigued for several days, reduce your training volume instead of pushing harder. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Your body adapts best when vigorous exercise, moderate movement, and recovery work together rather than competing with one another.

FAQs About Extreme Endurance Running and Heart Health

Q: Does running a marathon permanently damage your heart?

A: No clear evidence shows that a marathon causes permanent heart damage in healthy runners. The systematic review found that marathon running causes temporary changes in heart structure, heart function, and blood markers associated with heart stress. Most of these changes were modest, and researchers stated that more long-term studies are needed to determine whether repeated exposure leads to lasting changes in some endurance athletes.

Q: Why do blood tests for heart injury rise after a marathon?

A: After a marathon, blood tests that doctors often use to detect heart stress or injury commonly increase because the heart has worked at an extremely high level for several hours. Researchers found that these temporary increases don’t necessarily indicate the same type of damage seen during a heart attack, but they do show that marathon running places substantial stress on the cardiovascular system.

Q: Who experiences the greatest strain from extreme endurance exercise?

A: The review found that heart responses differed according to age, biological sex, training status, and marathon finishing time. Separate research also suggests that people who perform very high volumes of vigorous endurance exercise over many years, particularly full-distance triathletes in midlife, face a much higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation than those who exercise at more moderate levels.

Q: What type of exercise offers the greatest long-term heart benefits?

A: Moderate exercise provides the strongest long-term balance between cardiovascular fitness and longevity. Activities such as walking, hiking, cycling, swimming, gardening, yoga, and tai chi improve heart health without exposing your cardiovascular system to the repeated high levels of stress seen with excessive volumes of vigorous endurance training. Short sessions of vigorous exercise also provide benefits when balanced with adequate recovery.

Q: How do I reduce heart stress while continuing to train?

A: Build your fitness gradually instead of dramatically increasing training volume. Balance vigorous workouts with plenty of moderate movement, strength training, and recovery days. Support your training by eating enough carbohydrates to replenish energy stores, consuming adequate protein with collagen-rich foods, avoiding alcohol and seed oils, and making restorative sleep a priority so your heart and muscles recover fully before your next hard workout.

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