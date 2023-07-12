What Causes Eye Floaters and Are They Dangerous?
Floaters are small black spots that float inside your eye across your vision. They can be a nuisance, but in some cases, they indicate a dangerous eye condition.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Floaters are small black dots, squiggly lines or cobwebs inside your eyes that float across your vision. They are a nuisance, but when they appear quickly in combination with flashes — light flashes like lightning or a camera flash — it requires immediate medical attention
The tiny specks move as your eye moves, so as you look at them, t…