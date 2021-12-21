The Avocado Oil Fraud
Avocados are loaded with healthy nutrients for fast energy, and they're rich in fiber and essential vitamins and minerals. But what about avocado oil?
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
A Food Control report warns that the purity and quality of avocado oil sold in the U.S. is questionable at best, and that standards to protect consumers and genuine producers are urgently needed
A majority of commercially available avocado oils labeled as “extra virgin” and “refined” were adulterated and of poor quality; 82% were found t…