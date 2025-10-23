Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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David Wiggin's avatar
David Wiggin
Oct 23, 2025

Beef requires dead animals, irrespective of how they are fed, brought into this world be abused and prematurely killed

We don’t need any animal products

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