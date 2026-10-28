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Papi Jack's avatar
Papi Jack
12h

Such interesting information

Thank you for posting it

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
12h

Advocating for regenerative agriculture means supporting human health, the animal welfare movement, and the restoration of the land. It represents a major struggle against industrial agriculture—a system characterized by synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, excessive tilling, and high energy consumption, all of which have devastated soil biota.

In a natural ecosystem, a variety of plant species grow beneath and around one another. Even in areas that might appear to favor a single type of plant or tree, the reality is that natural monocultures cannot—and do not—exist. A diverse range of vegetation allows various wildlife populations to thrive while facilitating essential ecological functions, such as pollination and bioremediation. Consequently, the loss of such diversity would have destructive consequences. We are already familiar with the 1970 corn blight, which destroyed more than 15% of North America’s corn crop—a stark example of the widespread impact of monoculture farming. This occurred because 70% of the harvest consisted of the same high-yield variety, leaving the corn defenseless against pathogens. Research also reveals that monoculture farming is currently decimating the planet’s most vital pollinators: bees.

As nature activates its own protective mechanisms—developing resistance to synthetic compounds—food producers respond by introducing even more inorganic countermeasures. These synthetic chemicals overwhelm plant diversity and the surrounding ecosystem. Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) consume the vast majority of conventional soy and corn, generating massive amounts of waste linked to industrial agriculture. More than half of all U.S. agricultural land is dedicated to growing feed for livestock; these crops are cultivated using carbon-based synthetic fertilizers and pesticides that destroy soil biota and wildlife. Monocropping contributes to soil degradation in various ways—for instance, by increasing the vulnerability of crops to strong winds, storms, and other environmental stressors. It also hinders the accumulation of leaf litter, which is essential for the health of the topsoil, as it aids in filtration and soil enrichment. Repeatedly using the same land for a single crop increases rainwater runoff and the prevalence of plant diseases and pathogens.

Small-scale livestock farming and agriculture are under serious threat. Intensive agriculture has degraded the soil to such an extent that intensively farmed land often has the lowest carbon content. Industrial agriculture relies on monocropping, excessive synthetic fertilization, and intensive tillage; it decouples crop production from livestock farming, disrupts agroecological cycles, and utilizes polluting energy sources—all of which stand in stark contrast to organic farming. Soil degradation is devastating for the ecosystem; nearly half of all chemically degraded soils are now exhausted and devoid of organic matter.

Monocropping runs counter to the ecological cycles of farmland. Regenerative agriculture, by contrast, works in harmony with nature. Regenerative practices—such as no-till farming, composting, the use of cover crops, crop rotation, organic cultivation, and controlled grazing—can help mitigate the negative impacts of monocropping.

A regenerative agriculture approach is designed to restore soils damaged by the excessive use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in commercial farming systems. These cultivation methods prioritize conservation and enhanced biodiversity, rebuilding soil organic matter through holistic farming and integrated livestock management. Better soil quality enhances long-term soil fertility, improves water infiltration, reduces soil erosion, and boosts overall biodiversity, resulting in a more sustainable and thriving ecosystem.

Cover crops are essential to any organic strategy for reducing or eliminating tillage, controlling weeds, and building soil carbon. Cover crops reduce nitrogen leaching and help prevent erosion caused by wind and water. They improve soil structure, increase water infiltration, and reduce evaporation. They also provide higher levels of lignin than most other crops, thereby supporting the growth of mycorrhizal fungi and fungal products—such as glomalin—that promote the binding of soil particles.

https://grist.files.wordpress.com/2009/06/rodale_research_paper-07_30_08.pdf

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