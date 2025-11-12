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Guillermou
Nov 12

Also consider apigenin-rich chamomile and parsley. Chamomile has been reported to relieve anxiety, improve mood, and relieve pain. Furthermore, dietary apigenin intake positively correlated with sleep quality in a large cohort of adults. Apigenin's electron-rich flavonoid structure confers strong binding capacity to diverse molecular structures via receptors and enzymes. Apigenin's effects extend beyond CD38 inhibition, encompassing agonist and antagonist modulation of diverse targets, including GABA and inflammatory pathways. Collectively, extensive evidence positions apigenin as a unique molecule capable of influencing both aging and sleep.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10929570/ (2024)

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