★ TOP STORY

Since the 1940s, one substance has been added to the water supply of nearly three-quarters of Americans without their explicit consent. New federal investigations confirm what independent researchers have warned about for decades: It’s linked to cognitive decline in children, thyroid disruption, skeletal damage, and developmental harm that lasts a lifetime. The FDA just restricted it - but most families still don’t know they’re being exposed.

Advertisement

Utilizing a delayed-release capsule to help ensure maximum absorption, our Lumbrokinase Enzymes supplement has a built-in balancing mechanism to respond to your body’s unique needs. These fibrinolytic enzymes can support healthy blood flow and overall immune health.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Are you dealing with social media addiction? Learn smart detox strategies to help reclaim your time and attention.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Formulated for broad, balanced support, Vitamins ADK supports optimal health throughout your body. These three vitamins work synergistically to help your body absorb calcium, which your body needs for healthy circulatory function, immune function, and bone and joint health. Order yours today.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.