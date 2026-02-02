★ TOP STORY

Scientists discover a hidden mechanism that decides what enters your awareness and what gets blocked out completely. This explains the most frustrating medical encounters you’ve ever had.

Advertisement

If you’re feeling tired or sluggish, chances are your cells need to be recharged with this critical nutrient - Ubiquinol. It’s also vital for your heart, brain, and other organs, helping to maintain your energy levels and youthfulness as you age.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Think cutting down on cigarettes is all you need to stay healthy? New research shows that even just two cigarettes a day leads to long-term risks, highlighting the fact that there’s no safe limit when it comes to this habit.

Eye washing offers a simple, overlooked way to break the relentless cycle of itching, burning, and tearing that dominates allergy season. New research shows how this small daily habit not only soothes irritated eyes but also strengthens your overall defenses against hay fever’s most disruptive symptoms.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Want more energy to lift heavier weights, do more reps, and have greater endurance? The three amino acids found in Creatine Monohydrate promote cellular pathways for new muscle growth and support healthy levels of insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) for increases in muscle mass and lean body weight. Unlock your pure potential, and order Pure Power Creatine Monohydrate in convenient powder form today.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.