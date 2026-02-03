★ The Stress Factor Almost Everyone Overlooks
The Stress Factor Almost Everyone Overlooks
There are biological signals that chronic stress has pushed your brain into an inflamed, overheated state that blocks normal mood regulation. Breakthrough research reveals how one powerful hormone interrupts this cascade, calms your stress chemistry, and restores the emotional resilience you thought you’d lost forever - all without drugs or side effects.
Your Favorite Tunes Could Be the Key to Better Workouts and Feeling Great
There’s science behind why you feel motivated to take that extra step or add an extra rep to your workout when your favorite song is playing. Here’s what it tells us.
New Research Explains Why Some Minds Stay Awake at Night
If your mind flips into overdrive the moment your head hits the pillow, new research explains why - and what you can do about it. A groundbreaking study reveals the hidden timing problem in your brain that keeps your thoughts stuck in ‘day mode’ long after you want to sleep.
3 things about progesterone I would add:
(1) Until you do a DUTCH test, you really don't know exactly what your body is doing with estrogen, cortisol, progesterone, DHEA, pregnenolone, etc. regardless of 'how' you administer it whether topical or transmucosal. If your phase 1, 2, and 3 detox pathways are compromised in any way, you could be utilizing hormones using dangerous pathways (4OH, 16OH) instead of healthy pathways like 2OH. No amount of progesterone will help if your cortisol and estrogen are through the roof (i.e. intense life stressors, mental/emotional stress, will trump any progesterone plan you are on unfortunately)
(2) I use progesterone transdermally BUT I apply with DMSO and it shoots my progesterone up to healthy levels.
(3) Concerns of progesterone converting to allopregnanolone is not dangerous nor contraindicated. AND...Simple option is to rotate different body parts to apply progesterone cream/DMSO.
How do I know these things? I did my own bio-hacking and testing. I followed Kitty Martone "Healthy Gut Girl" who has 30,000+ followers across multiple platforms that verify and validate these same findings,
Kitty is THE expert in female hormones, bar none...it all starts with following the pro-metabolic pyramid consisting of low/no stress, healthy gut, cardio/strength training, pro-metabolic diet.
I would highly suggest that you consider interviewing her Dr. Mercola :)
I still want to know where I can get progesterone powder...it is not on Amazon as he says in all his literature