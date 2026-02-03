Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wns115's avatar
wns115
1h

Good article!

3 things about progesterone I would add:

(1) Until you do a DUTCH test, you really don't know exactly what your body is doing with estrogen, cortisol, progesterone, DHEA, pregnenolone, etc. regardless of 'how' you administer it whether topical or transmucosal. If your phase 1, 2, and 3 detox pathways are compromised in any way, you could be utilizing hormones using dangerous pathways (4OH, 16OH) instead of healthy pathways like 2OH. No amount of progesterone will help if your cortisol and estrogen are through the roof (i.e. intense life stressors, mental/emotional stress, will trump any progesterone plan you are on unfortunately)

(2) I use progesterone transdermally BUT I apply with DMSO and it shoots my progesterone up to healthy levels.

(3) Concerns of progesterone converting to allopregnanolone is not dangerous nor contraindicated. AND...Simple option is to rotate different body parts to apply progesterone cream/DMSO.

How do I know these things? I did my own bio-hacking and testing. I followed Kitty Martone "Healthy Gut Girl" who has 30,000+ followers across multiple platforms that verify and validate these same findings,

Kitty is THE expert in female hormones, bar none...it all starts with following the pro-metabolic pyramid consisting of low/no stress, healthy gut, cardio/strength training, pro-metabolic diet.

I would highly suggest that you consider interviewing her Dr. Mercola :)

Reply
Share
Debi Willis's avatar
Debi Willis
2h

I still want to know where I can get progesterone powder...it is not on Amazon as he says in all his literature

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture