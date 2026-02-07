Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Just steve
1h

Was loving Kimchi long before it was popping up in articles. Having worked on the taste buds, kicking the sugar addictions years ago, really appreciated the many layers of taste, the tangy, slightly stinging it provides. Most of all was after awhile, how much better overall I felt.

Now, with the Garden picking up more soil life each progressing year with a likely expansion of varieties of probiotic microbes, fresh produce from the garden is used. Put in a three gallon crock, with weights designed to hold the produce down, to keep a layer of acidic fluid on top to ferment the produce. * The crock and weights are washed with vinegar before making each new fresh batch. *

Nappa and Pak Choi cabbages are the main ingredients. Garlic, onions, ginger, mildly hot red cherry peppers, shredded carrots, diced sweet pepper and sometimes shredded radish or even some chopped up broccoli are used.

May be Just Me, but if Anchovy Paste and/or shredded Shrimp are not used, it seems to lack its punch, and while it still may be good, doesn't quite match the higher level of feeling boosted up, positive. (Being in later years, sometimes shelves around here have lacked the Anchovy Paste. The batches are still good, but don't seem as powerful or have the same pick me up.)

A good batch seems to last almost forever. Be warned so many folks do not like the smell of the Kimchi being processed, or Kimchi smell period. Reminds me of childhood days when visiting the oldest relatives, nearly all of them the smell of cabbage being made into sauerkraut would hit your nose all the way out at the curb or driveway. Looking back, makes me suspect it is one of the reasons beyond coming from good, hearty farm stock this also homemade staple kept them healthy in ways beyond what we see today.

Also reminds me of how Grandma could make any kind of home fermented pickle, relish, condiment out of many kinds of vegetables. She would send down many types of cucumber pickles fermented in their jars. We would leave them upside down for at least a week or until we used them. (Really don't know, but believe this helped prevent unsightly or potential harmful mold from forming.)

Again, it may Just Be Me, but it seems Kimchi is the King of Fermented Foods, but so many others lost to modern convenience of grab a pale look alike off the grocery shelf, if picked up once again could go a long way for expanding the gut health to its best potential, and for long term storage for When, not if, a pinch hits us.

