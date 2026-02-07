★Is This Nighttime Habit Aging You Faster?
★ TOP STORY
Is This Nighttime Habit Aging You Faster?
It feels harmless, happens every evening, and rarely raises concern - yet emerging research suggests it may quietly interfere with the body’s natural overnight repair cycles, placing long-term strain on systems that become less resilient with age.
Advertisement
Experience Clear Thinking and Quality Sleep with This Nutrient
Even though many foods, especially green leafy vegetables, contain this vital nutrient, about 80% of Americans are lacking in it. Now, you can take advantage of our highly absorbable Magnesium L-Threonate formula, the preferred form of magnesium, to promote healthy cognitive function, normal detoxification processes, and quality sleep. Don’t be a part of the 80% and order your supply today.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
How Kimchi Helps Your Immune System Work Smarter
Kimchi does more than add bold flavors to your plate - new research reveals how it supports efficient immune responses without overstimulating your system.
Early Exposure to Fatty Food Smells May Rewire Your Child’s Metabolism for Life
Even if you eat well during pregnancy, the smell of fatty, processed foods alone can reprogram your child’s brain to crave fat and struggle with weight later in life, making your food environment just as important as your diet.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Help Turn Back the Hands of Time with Fisetin and Spermidine
A naturally occurring substance in your body that declines with aging, spermidine plays an essential role in protecting your cells for longevity. Combined with fisetin, this combo goes the extra mile to support healthy aging while helping to turn back the hands of time for your cellular, cardiovascular, metabolic, and cognitive health. Order your supply now.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Was loving Kimchi long before it was popping up in articles. Having worked on the taste buds, kicking the sugar addictions years ago, really appreciated the many layers of taste, the tangy, slightly stinging it provides. Most of all was after awhile, how much better overall I felt.
Now, with the Garden picking up more soil life each progressing year with a likely expansion of varieties of probiotic microbes, fresh produce from the garden is used. Put in a three gallon crock, with weights designed to hold the produce down, to keep a layer of acidic fluid on top to ferment the produce. * The crock and weights are washed with vinegar before making each new fresh batch. *
Nappa and Pak Choi cabbages are the main ingredients. Garlic, onions, ginger, mildly hot red cherry peppers, shredded carrots, diced sweet pepper and sometimes shredded radish or even some chopped up broccoli are used.
May be Just Me, but if Anchovy Paste and/or shredded Shrimp are not used, it seems to lack its punch, and while it still may be good, doesn't quite match the higher level of feeling boosted up, positive. (Being in later years, sometimes shelves around here have lacked the Anchovy Paste. The batches are still good, but don't seem as powerful or have the same pick me up.)
A good batch seems to last almost forever. Be warned so many folks do not like the smell of the Kimchi being processed, or Kimchi smell period. Reminds me of childhood days when visiting the oldest relatives, nearly all of them the smell of cabbage being made into sauerkraut would hit your nose all the way out at the curb or driveway. Looking back, makes me suspect it is one of the reasons beyond coming from good, hearty farm stock this also homemade staple kept them healthy in ways beyond what we see today.
Also reminds me of how Grandma could make any kind of home fermented pickle, relish, condiment out of many kinds of vegetables. She would send down many types of cucumber pickles fermented in their jars. We would leave them upside down for at least a week or until we used them. (Really don't know, but believe this helped prevent unsightly or potential harmful mold from forming.)
Again, it may Just Be Me, but it seems Kimchi is the King of Fermented Foods, but so many others lost to modern convenience of grab a pale look alike off the grocery shelf, if picked up once again could go a long way for expanding the gut health to its best potential, and for long term storage for When, not if, a pinch hits us.