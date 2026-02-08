★ TOP STORY

Even with enough sleep and food, many older adults experience a steady decline in stamina and mental clarity - and new research suggests a critical internal signal may no longer be reaching your cells when they need it most.

Advertisement

Fish oils are known to be excellent sources of omega-3s, but not all are made equal. Our exclusive Krill Oil formula can be trusted for its traceability, sustainability, and enhanced shelf-life. Try Krill Oil today for superior heart, bone and joint health.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

High blood pressure is linked to an increased risk in cardiovascular events. But did you know that it affects cognitive health as well? Here’s what you can do to protect yourself.

Skip the gym - Just one short, intense workout a week or a few minutes of smart daily movement is enough to boost heart health, build strength, and improve metabolism.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

A popular adaptogenic, ashwagandha has been used for centuries in India’s traditional Ayurvedic practice to balance the mind and body. Our Organic Ashwagandha utilizes the entire root of the ashwagandha plant to provide you with all the natural benefits this plant has to offer, including mood and stress management, enhanced energy, and cognitive function. Try our organic formula today, available in liquid drops and capsules.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.