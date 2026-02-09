Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Just steve
2h

With the Power & Control Machine saturating reports with Look at This, Don't Look at That, meaning look at Vaccines are Effective...don't dig deeper into context as to why the ranks of those who are, who have vaccines safety concerns grow. Context such as this shows just some of why vaccines may not be all they have been advertised to be.

Bumper Sticker messaging, repeated as if repeating makes it true. Nothing to see here. Bumper Sticker attacks claiming RFK now says a Measles Vax can stop catching measles. Either they have not actually researched what RFK or Vaccine Safety Advocates have actually been saying for years, they continue to promote the just look at what we want you too messaging.

When the Rockefeller Medical Machine pumps out constant repeat Bumper Sticker messages, to show the context, the full range of serious research needs full Prime Time, multi-platform Coverage over several nights. So much solid Gold Standard research denied, suppressed, attacked without an ability to respond in the same public arenas.

Despite RFK's current position and each time as much change as can be currently mustered, we get lots of They Say RFK says, not the full context of what he may have actually said. Lot's of Anti Vaxxer's Says such and so, yet what those who are actually those with Vaccine Safety Concerns have to present gets crickets and silence treatment.

The point is not can the Measles or other shots prevent a disease or is there an antibody response. The point is what else may they be doing/causing? At the time of the shot? Shortly after the shots, or in later years, even in adults decades after been being jabbed.

One of the best examples to explain such I've seen was along these lines - Suppose you were to go on vacation and hired a landscaper to tend to your yard, flowers and garden, only to return to find they had sprayed all of it with Weed Killer. Killed everything. Asking the landscaper, what did you do? The landscaper replies well you had weeds. You: Rightly angered exclaim what the hell, you kill every thing!!! The landscaper, well you had weeds and now the weeds are gone. Just look at the splendid job the weedkiller did killing weeds, don't look beyond that...Where's My Money for a Job Well Done!

Along with all the usual the Machine is circling the wagons and super saturating with bumper stickers and using trolls for Life Support for the many Institutions carving Trillions of profits out of our health.

All this undermines those treatments, med's that do, can help.

