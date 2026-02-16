★ TOP STORY

Long before insomnia develops in adulthood, early digital-era patterns are associated with broken sleep, emotional stress, and metabolic effects that quietly add up over time.

Hair loss on GLP-1 drugs isn’t random - it’s a warning sign that your metabolism is under strain. Once you understand why your follicles shut down and what your body is trying to tell you, you can take the steps that stop the shedding and restore healthy growth.

Industrial agriculture transformed food production and compromised public health for decades. A new federal move toward regenerative farming may finally begin to reverse that trend.

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

