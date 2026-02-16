Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

A large-scale study reported that children who spend seven hours or more with digital devices, such as smartphones, experience brain changes, have poorer memory, and are less intelligent. Children who spend more than two hours a day in front of digital devices show worse results on intelligence and language skills tests.

The study, which lasted a decade, tested more than 11,000 children across the country. It is one of the largest studies focused on understanding what happens in the brains of young children when they spend many hours in front of mobile phones, tablets, computers, or televisions.

The truth is that, according to many experts, the use of social media—including instant messaging applications—can generate serious addictions with their consequent effects: anxiety, depression, irritability, isolation, detachment from real life and family relationships, loss of control, etc. Another study led by Dr. Nancy Etcoff, an expert in Mind-Brain Behavior and the Science of Happiness at Harvard University, revealed that many users prefer using their phones to interacting with loved ones. The alarming results are found among younger generations, as they are more prone to adopting problematic behaviors. "For most mobile phone users, problematic behaviors consist of unconscious responses and bad habits that require help to overcome," stated Dr. Etcoff. The study also reveals that 61% of respondents want to get more out of their phones when using them, but at the same time, they want to have experiences without having to use their mobile devices. 60% affirm that it is important to have a life of their own separate from their phones.

One symptom of dependence is keeping the phone in sight at all times, during encounters with family or friends, during meals, or during leisure time. They take advantage of every pause to glance at their phones, unable to live without interruptions to check the screen. Furthermore, spending less time interacting face-to-face can lead to negative moods such as social isolation. It's important to re-educate our circle of friends and loved ones, talking to them about the issue with humor and without singling anyone out. Detoxifying from mobile phone dependency will enrich relationships and encounters.

Treatments for social media addiction are listed below:

1) Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

2) Behavioral Activation

3) Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

4) Family Therapy

