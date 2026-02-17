Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
5h

Major contributions of calisthenics. As of 2023-2024, approximately 40%–42% of U.S. adults have obesity, with severe obesity affecting about 9%–10% of the population. While rates have surged over the past three decades, some recent data indicates a slight decrease (approximately 2%) in adult obesity between 2020 and 2023. Obesity remains a major health crisis, costing roughly $173 billion annually and contributing to numerous chronic conditions.

As Dr. Mercola has reported, mitochondrial dysfunction, psychological stress, oxidative stress (reductive stress), heavy metals, endotoxins, lack of sleep, and certain nutritional deficiencies can shift your metabolism toward fat burning, which then impairs glucose metabolism and converts glucose into fat instead of energy.

High energy production equates to a high metabolism, so part of the solution to obesity and most other conditions is to increase the metabolic rate. Another effective blocker of mitochondrial energy production is polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs).

Obesity is a serious health problem, often caused by physical inactivity. This study examines improvements in body composition, physical strength, cardiovascular endurance, and flexibility in people with obesity through a 12-week calisthenics exercise program.

The results indicate that the calisthenics program improved body composition, flexibility, cardiovascular endurance, and muscle strength. This suggests that calisthenics exercise could be a practical and effective solution for improving people's well-being.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ccd.70361 (2025).--

Reply
Share
Just steve's avatar
Just steve
5mEdited

All in all even the most dedicated gym rat would benefit from the milder cross training afforded by Calisthenics. If the memory is working a strong Calisthenics Program was launched by JFK for school children. Believe Calisthenics are used in Military Training and Conditioning. Most of all, most people in general would benefit from the overall physical foundation and training the muscles and body to work in concert. Harsh physical injuries are miserable to bounce back from and even if not all areas of the body can be addressed directly, if the memory is working, there has been research where when stroke victims exercised those body areas they were still able to use, the benefits also were noted on the paralyzed areas too.

Keep in mind sometimes the extreme body builders are plagued with limited range of body motion. Over built muscles and the Under Developed, Unused Muscles interfere with each other.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture