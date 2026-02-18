★How Consent Is Manufactured by Governments
How Consent Is Manufactured by Governments
What looks like guidance often follows a pattern that only becomes obvious in hindsight. When certain facts are elevated, others quietly disappear, and questioning is reframed as risk, the line between education and influence begins to blur - especially during moments when urgency replaces scrutiny.
In this report we have an example of the corruption of big pharmaceutical companies that Dr. Mercola excellently describes in his article. “Over the course of three hundred years, the vaccine industry has evolved into the scientistic religion it is today. By scientism, I mean the superficial and unfounded belief that everything in the world, including human health and disease, can be measured and manipulated by scientists.
The vaccine industry’s scientism has created a paradoxical situation. While critical analysts of vaccines are constrained by the scientific method, many vaccine advocates have an unwavering faith in the goodness of their enterprise that resists critical evaluation.
Since 2021, critics of the new generation of mRNA “vaccines” have been baffled by this enterprise’s immunity to empirical data demonstrating that the products are neither safe nor effective. These critics do not seem to realize that they are questioning beliefs that are not based on scientific evaluation, but on faith.
The following is an excerpt from Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, which will be published by SKYHORSE/Children’s Health Defense on July 29, 2025. At the link:
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/in-vaccines-we-trust?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1119676&post_id=166450377&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true (2025).--
Aaron Siri: My book, Vaccines, Amen, is under attack by vaccine zealots who have not even read it!.
VACCINES, AMEN: THE RELIGION OF VACCINES BY AARON SIRI
“If you want the facts about vaccines—not beliefs and dogma—this book delivers. From the game-changing National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 through today’s post-Covid-19 landscape, Siri lays it all out based on a decade of experience deposing the world’s leading vaccinologists and prosecuting over a hundred lawsuits against health agencies. On that journey, he found that common claims about vaccines are often contrary to the evidence. This book lays bare this evidence, often the result of epic legal battles. There is what medical and health authorities tell the world, and then there is what they admit under oath in a lawsuit.”
If you have read the book, please help me fight back by writing an honest review on Amazon!
Thank you!. Now for the sneak preview. Here’s the start of Chapter 12 which discussed the buried vaccinated vs unvaccinated study I addressed at today’s U.S. Senate Hearing:
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/a-requestand-a-preview?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=516360&post_id=173182814&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email (Sep 10, 2025) .—
https://nakedemperor.substack.com/p/aaron-siri-vaccines-amen?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=602373&post_id=173120944&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email (9 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2025)