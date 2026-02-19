★The Gut Molecule That Powers Your Colon
★ TOP STORY
The Gut Molecule That Powers Your Colon
It doesn’t start where you’d expect. But once this chain reaction begins, it can affect immunity, metabolism, and even the brain. The warning signs are subtle - and almost everyone misses them.
Advertisement
Bioavailable Curcumin and Turmeric for Maximum Absorption
Typically difficult for your body to use, turmeric and curcumin - turmeric’s key active ingredient that gives this special spice its brilliant yellow color and unique flavor - offer potent cellular, joint, digestive, skin, and eye health support. Make the most of whole food turmeric or extended sustained release of curcumin as well as enhanced bioavailability with these high-quality, innovative formulas.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Pre-Workout Supplements Interfere with Sleep and Recovery in Young People
Pre-workout supplements promise energy and focus, but growing evidence shows they come at a steep cost to sleep, especially for teens and young adults. This article breaks down how stimulant-driven training habits quietly undermine recovery, mood, and long-term performance.
Weekly Health Quiz: Shattering Keto Myths, Getting to Know Urolithin, and Alcohol Brain Bleeds
Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Restore Flow Gently for All-Day Digestive Comfort and Regularity
Quick fixes can push your system - gentle support helps it flow. Plant-based Cascara Sagrada works with your body to promote regularity and ease, so you feel lighter, clearer, and more at ease throughout the day. Forget the harsh quick fixes. Choose the gentle path that respects your body’s natural tempo.*
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
A very interesting report from Dr. Mercola. He asks ChatGPT about butyrate in colon cancer and its interaction with sulforaphane.
What exactly is butyrate?
• It is formed from the fermentation of:
• Soluble fiber (inulin, pectins)
• Resistant starch
• Some oligosaccharides
• It is produced by bacteria such as:
• Faecalibacterium prausnitzii
• Roseburia
• Eubacterium rectale
It is the main fuel for colonocytes (cells of the colon).
________________________________________
Protective effects against colon cancer
In the context of colorectal cancer (for example, as described in Colorectal Cancer), butyrate has several anticancer mechanisms:
1. It induces apoptosis in tumor cells
In cancer cells, metabolism is altered (Warburg effect).
Butyrate:
• Is not efficiently used as energy
• Accumulates in the nucleus
• Acts as a histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDAC)
• Activates tumor suppressor genes
• Induces apoptosis (programmed cell death)
Interesting fact:
In normal cells, it nourishes.
In tumor cells, it inhibits their growth.
This phenomenon is called the “butyrate paradox.”
________________________________________
2. Reduces inflammation
• Decreases NF-κB
• Reduces inflammatory cytokines
• Strengthens the intestinal barrier
Chronic inflammation is one of the major drivers of colorectal cancer.
________________________________________
3. Improves epithelial integrity
• Increases mucin production
• Strengthens tight junctions
• Reduces intestinal permeability
An intact barrier ↓ exposure to carcinogens.
________________________________________
4. Modulates the immune system
• Increases regulatory T cells
• Improves antitumor immune surveillance
________________________________________
What do the studies say?
In animal models:
• High-fiber diets → ↑ butyrate → ↓ tumors
In humans:
• Higher fiber intake → lower risk of colorectal cancer
• Cancer patients often have ↓ butyrate-producing bacteria
It is not a treatment, but it is an important metabolic protective factor.
________________________________________
How much butyrate is “protective”?
It is not easily measured in blood. The key points are:
• 25–35 g/day of total fiber
• Presence of resistant starch
• Microbiota capable of producing it
________________________________________
Butyrate in food vs. endogenous production
Butyrate:
• Is present in small amounts in butter and dairy products
• But its protective effect comes primarily from its production in the colon
________________________________________
In people with:
• SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth)
• Dysbiosis
• Low bacterial diversity
There may be:
• ↓ butyrate production
• ↑ inflammation
• ↑ long-term risk if it becomes chronic
However, fiber should be introduced gradually if symptoms are present.
But fiber intake should be gradual. ________________________________________
Clear Conclusion
Butyrate:
Nourishes colonocytes
Induces apoptosis in tumor cells
Reduces inflammation
Protects against colorectal cancer
Is one of the most important metabolites in prevention
________________________________________
Role of butyrate in precancerous colon lesions
When we talk about precancerous lesions in the colon, we are referring primarily to:
• Adenomas
• Adenomatous polyps
• Epithelial dysplasia
(stages prior to colorectal cancer)
Butyrate plays a particularly important role here.
________________________________________
What happens in a precancerous lesion
Before becoming cancerous:
• Cell proliferation increases
• Apoptosis decreases
• Epigenetic alterations appear
• Local inflammation is common
• Butyrate-producing bacteria decrease
It is an “intermediate” state, still reversible in many cases.
________________________________________
How Butyrate Acts in This Context
1. Epigenetic Regulation (very important)
Butyrate is a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor.
In precancerous lesions:
• Reactivates tumor suppressor genes
• Inhibits excessive proliferation
• Promotes normal cell differentiation
• Increases apoptosis of dysplastic cells
Its effect is clearer here than in advanced cancer.
________________________________________
2. Reduction of Local Inflammation
Precancerous lesions often coexist with:
• Chronic microinflammation
• Activation of NF-κB
• Increased oxidative stress
Butyrate:
• Reduces proinflammatory cytokines
• Improves the immune environment
• Decreases proliferative signals
Less inflammation = less stimulus for progression.
________________________________________
3. Reinforcing the intestinal barrier
In early lesions:
• Increased permeability is common
• More contact with luminal carcinogens
Butyrate:
• Strengthens tight junctions
• Increases mucin production
• Improves epithelial integrity
________________________________________
4. Evidence in Humans
In studies:
• Patients with adenomas have a lower abundance of butyrate-producing bacteria
• High-fiber diets reduce polyp recurrence
• Higher fecal butyrate levels are associated with a lower risk of progression
________________________________________
Key point: It depends on the metabolic context
The well-known concept of the “butyrate paradox”:
• In normal cells → it is fuel
• In dysplastic cells → it can act as an epigenetic regulator
• In advanced cancer → the effect is more variable
In precancerous lesions, it is usually more beneficial than in established tumors.
________________________________________