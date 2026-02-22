★ TOP STORY

For decades, one swap was treated like a smart move. Now researchers are finding a different story - one tied to oxidative stress, energy production, and a type of metabolic byproduct most people have never heard of.

Advertisement

Carefully designed to provide you and your family with efficient all-day immune support, our Vitamin C formulas have you covered. Give your immune system the helping hand it may need with our capsules for adults and kids, infused with liposomal technology for optimal bioavailability, Vitamin C-PAK for on-the-go immune support and Liquid Vitamin C for an easy dose when you need it.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

New research reveals how simple home exercises deliver real knee pain relief. Discover which joint-friendly moves can help you stay strong and mobile.

Parkinson’s disease rates are rising fast, and it’s no longer a disease that appears out of nowhere. New research shows that everyday habits - from sleep and food choices to toxin exposure - quietly shape your risk years before symptoms begin.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Whether you choose D-Mannose and Cranberry or Organic Cranberry with PACs, these 90-day supply formulas are crafted to help maintain bladder comfort and support urinary function. Simple, effective, and easy to incorporate into your daily routine, they make proactive wellness straightforward. Take advantage of this sale today only and shop our select urinary tract support formulas to stay comfortable and confident every day.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.