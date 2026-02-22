Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
Soybean oil consumption has been linked to obesity and diabetes, and potentially to autism, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, and depression. Now, let's add ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease, to this growing list.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, examined the guts of mice that were consistently fed a soybean oil-rich diet for up to 24 weeks in the lab. They found that beneficial bacteria decreased and harmful bacteria (specifically, adherent invasive Escherichia coli) increased—conditions that can lead to colitis.

Poonamjot Deol, a professional research assistant in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology and co-corresponding author of the article published on July 3 in Gut Microbes, an open-access journal, explained that linoleic acid in soybean oil is the primary concern. “While our bodies need linoleic acid (Dr. Mercola advises a maximum of 2–5 grams daily), Americans today get 8–10% of their energy from linoleic acid daily, mostly from soybean oil,” he said. “Excess linoleic acid negatively impacts the gut microbiome.”

Deol and his co-authors discovered that a diet high in soybean oil promotes the growth of adherent invasive E. coli in the gut. This bacterium uses linoleic acid as a carbon source to meet its nutritional demands. In addition, several beneficial bacteria in the gut cannot tolerate linoleic acid and die, resulting in the growth of harmful bacteria. Adherent invasive E. coli has been identified in humans as a cause of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Just steve
Soybean along with Corn became flagship Commodities when the full scale assault on actual human scaled, the many small family local farms began in the 70s' with the Ag Secretary proclaiming Get Big or Get Out. (The same bird who drink a tumbler full of pesticides on National TV. -Staff of Life, pure as mother's milk.)

Shut down decentralized food productions in favor of massive operations to produce huge monocrops with so many types and kinds of chemicals.

As operations grew, they did so by making more profits on the margin, making them more exposed to all the many things Farmers can not control. Agriculture has to deal with much more than just the Magic Invisible Hand of the Market. Droughts, Floods, uncontrollable weather conditions, pests, what not. Yet as they became more concentrated still able to Cannibalize the smaller farms from profits derived from selling more 'cheaper' - off quantity as opposed to quality. Also much more dependent on Chemical Additives, Banks and Subsidy's. Don't dance to the tune, and pffft...done and gone.

Tons of Ultra-Processed Foods were developed and ill health followed. See todays third article about Parkinson's Dis-Ease and add in just how many other unheard of before, rarely heard of before or no one got unless they were of advanced age Dis-Eases are now 'common'.

The constant drumbeat for decades has been use vegetable oil it's healthy. A long proven now to be based on manipulated research. With our population having lost its once one of the healthiest on the planet at levels of 3% to 6% having chronic Dis-Ease in the 50s and 60s' to todays 70%+. And - - - the largest offense being our youngest who should be the healthiest, 77% unfit for military service.

What does it take? How can we Regenerate, Sustain Decentralized Healthy Farm Operations and Products without the efforts being High Jacked by Mass PR manipulation games promoting the Same Old, Same Old pretending it is the Real Deal?

