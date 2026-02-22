★The Hidden Fat Trigger Most 'Heart-Healthy' Advice Ignores
★ TOP STORY
The Hidden Fat Trigger Most ‘Heart-Healthy’ Advice Ignores
For decades, one swap was treated like a smart move. Now researchers are finding a different story - one tied to oxidative stress, energy production, and a type of metabolic byproduct most people have never heard of.
Advertisement
From Liquid to Capsule, Have Vitamin C Your Way
Carefully designed to provide you and your family with efficient all-day immune support, our Vitamin C formulas have you covered. Give your immune system the helping hand it may need with our capsules for adults and kids, infused with liposomal technology for optimal bioavailability, Vitamin C-PAK for on-the-go immune support and Liquid Vitamin C for an easy dose when you need it.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Home Exercises Ease Knee Pain as Effectively as Physical Therapy, Study Finds
New research reveals how simple home exercises deliver real knee pain relief. Discover which joint-friendly moves can help you stay strong and mobile.
Parkinson’s Disease Is Rising and Lifestyle Choices Play a Major Role
Parkinson’s disease rates are rising fast, and it’s no longer a disease that appears out of nowhere. New research shows that everyday habits - from sleep and food choices to toxin exposure - quietly shape your risk years before symptoms begin.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Keep Your Urinary Health on Track Sale
Whether you choose D-Mannose and Cranberry or Organic Cranberry with PACs, these 90-day supply formulas are crafted to help maintain bladder comfort and support urinary function. Simple, effective, and easy to incorporate into your daily routine, they make proactive wellness straightforward. Take advantage of this sale today only and shop our select urinary tract support formulas to stay comfortable and confident every day.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Soybean oil consumption has been linked to obesity and diabetes, and potentially to autism, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, and depression. Now, let's add ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease, to this growing list.
Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, examined the guts of mice that were consistently fed a soybean oil-rich diet for up to 24 weeks in the lab. They found that beneficial bacteria decreased and harmful bacteria (specifically, adherent invasive Escherichia coli) increased—conditions that can lead to colitis.
Poonamjot Deol, a professional research assistant in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology and co-corresponding author of the article published on July 3 in Gut Microbes, an open-access journal, explained that linoleic acid in soybean oil is the primary concern. “While our bodies need linoleic acid (Dr. Mercola advises a maximum of 2–5 grams daily), Americans today get 8–10% of their energy from linoleic acid daily, mostly from soybean oil,” he said. “Excess linoleic acid negatively impacts the gut microbiome.”
Deol and his co-authors discovered that a diet high in soybean oil promotes the growth of adherent invasive E. coli in the gut. This bacterium uses linoleic acid as a carbon source to meet its nutritional demands. In addition, several beneficial bacteria in the gut cannot tolerate linoleic acid and die, resulting in the growth of harmful bacteria. Adherent invasive E. coli has been identified in humans as a cause of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19490976.2023.2229945 .
Soybean along with Corn became flagship Commodities when the full scale assault on actual human scaled, the many small family local farms began in the 70s' with the Ag Secretary proclaiming Get Big or Get Out. (The same bird who drink a tumbler full of pesticides on National TV. -Staff of Life, pure as mother's milk.)
Shut down decentralized food productions in favor of massive operations to produce huge monocrops with so many types and kinds of chemicals.
As operations grew, they did so by making more profits on the margin, making them more exposed to all the many things Farmers can not control. Agriculture has to deal with much more than just the Magic Invisible Hand of the Market. Droughts, Floods, uncontrollable weather conditions, pests, what not. Yet as they became more concentrated still able to Cannibalize the smaller farms from profits derived from selling more 'cheaper' - off quantity as opposed to quality. Also much more dependent on Chemical Additives, Banks and Subsidy's. Don't dance to the tune, and pffft...done and gone.
Tons of Ultra-Processed Foods were developed and ill health followed. See todays third article about Parkinson's Dis-Ease and add in just how many other unheard of before, rarely heard of before or no one got unless they were of advanced age Dis-Eases are now 'common'.
The constant drumbeat for decades has been use vegetable oil it's healthy. A long proven now to be based on manipulated research. With our population having lost its once one of the healthiest on the planet at levels of 3% to 6% having chronic Dis-Ease in the 50s and 60s' to todays 70%+. And - - - the largest offense being our youngest who should be the healthiest, 77% unfit for military service.
What does it take? How can we Regenerate, Sustain Decentralized Healthy Farm Operations and Products without the efforts being High Jacked by Mass PR manipulation games promoting the Same Old, Same Old pretending it is the Real Deal?