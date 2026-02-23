★The Common Winter Mistake That Triggers More Migraines
When energy production falters, your brain becomes hypersensitive to light, pressure, and stress - explaining why migraines often intensify as winter sets in.
Following up on Dr. Mercola's advice, winter brings together several factors that can act as clear triggers, as noted by neurologist Jorge Máñez of Vithas Valencia 9 de Octubre Hospital. Roberto Belvís, coordinator of the Headache Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), agrees, confirming that when temperatures drop, the likelihood of suffering from migraines, a primary headache, increases. However, he introduces a crucial distinction: often it's not the cold itself, but rather the combination of changes that winter brings.
When discussing migraines and winter, one factor appears repeatedly: atmospheric instability. As Belvís explains, migraines are especially associated with sudden changes in weather, both cold and hot. And winter is a season conducive to this. Storms, anticyclones, and rapid changes in atmospheric pressure occur in quick succession—sometimes in just a few hours—and this fluctuation doesn't go unnoticed by a sensitive brain.
In this context, the exact temperature reading isn't as important as the speed at which the environment changes. This is why, for many people, more stable summers tend to be a more peaceful time, while winters with their constant weather swings become fertile ground for migraines.
Added to this is a very common scenario highlighted by Dr. Máñez: leaving a heated, enclosed space and suddenly being exposed to the cold outside. This contrast represents a real thermal stress for the body. In people with a genetic predisposition, this sudden change can trigger an inflammatory response that ultimately leads to an attack. That's why it's not unusual for the pain to appear just after leaving the house, upon entering a highly air-conditioned space, or after a period of exposure to cold winds without protection.
In winter, storms, anticyclones, and rapid variations in atmospheric pressure occur in just a few days, sometimes even in a few hours, and this fluctuation doesn't go unnoticed by a brain prone to migraines.
What happens in the brain when it's cold?
From a neurological perspective, the cold first causes vasoconstriction—the blood vessels narrow—and then compensatory vasodilation. This process can activate the endings of the trigeminal nerve, one of the main pathways involved in migraine pain, explains Máñez.
However, Dr. Belvís also clarifies that in climates like Spain's, typical temperatures are not usually extreme enough to produce such a direct effect on the brain. In fact, he indicates that studies linking intense cold and cerebral vasoconstriction are based on conditions that we don't usually experience here.
However, he does point out that intense cold can cause increased tension and muscle contractions, especially in the neck and shoulders. "This contributes to tension headaches, which are often mistaken for migraines," he says. Furthermore, the constant contrast between indoors and outdoors—heated inside, cold outside—adds an extra layer of stress to the body.
Another key element of winter is stress, a well-known migraine trigger. This isn't just the negative stress associated with work or worries. At this time of year, especially around Christmas, travel, social engagements, different meals, altered schedules, and, in many cases, increased alcohol consumption accumulate. All of this disrupts the body's natural rhythms.
The SEN specialist emphasizes that stress is the most frequent trigger for migraines, even when experienced as something positive. Vacations, celebrations, or intense emotions disrupt biorhythms and metabolism, and this imbalance can lead to an attack. In other words, enjoying yourself doesn't always mean your body is resting.
These factors also contribute to the fact that we suffer more migraines in winter, especially when the cold intensifies. "Winter pushes us to spend more time indoors, with the heating on and dry environments. This promotes progressive dehydration that many people don't notice until the headache has already arrived."
Roberto Belvís emphasizes that, in practice, it's not always easy to distinguish whether an attack starts due to the outdoor weather or the indoor environment. Offices, shopping centers, or highly heated homes reduce humidity, dry out the mucous membranes, and facilitate the onset of migraines, especially if you don't drink water regularly. Often, the problem isn't just the cold, but the combination of dry air, poor ventilation, and insufficient hydration. Given this scenario, prevention is less about "escaping" the cold and more about taking care of your daily habits. Going outside whenever possible, even if it's cold, and making the most of the daylight hours helps more than you might think.
The proper functioning of all the organs in the human body requires a daily supply of adequate doses of micro and macroelements. Some people with frequent headaches have low levels of copper in their bodies. Copper deficiency causes excessive vasodilation, which leads to pain. Other symptoms of deficiency include problems with concentration and memory. To prevent these headaches, it is beneficial to include copper-containing foods in the diet and consider appropriate supplementation, but this should only be done after prior diagnoses have confirmed a deficiency of this element in the body and its proper balance with other nutrients. Studies show that genetics plays a role to some extent in the predisposition to these headaches, as do environmental factors, such as specific dietary components. Migraines are triggered by very different foods in different patients, such as cheese and blue cheese, chocolate, wine (especially red wine), and citrus fruits. Processed foods high in monosodium glutamate (MSG), a substance that enhances smell and taste, as well as sausages preserved with nitrates, have been confirmed by scientists under the direction of Professor Vincent Martin of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. They reviewed more than 180 scientific articles on the relationship between diet and migraines. The latest analyses also showed that one of the most common migraine triggers is alcohol, especially red wine and vodka-containing beverages.
As with other essential minerals in the body, copper has a corresponding mineral to maintain balance, and that mineral is zinc. When zinc levels are low, doctors and medical researchers have observed that there is often a correspondingly high level of copper. If copper is present at a level higher than the body needs, even organic copper becomes toxic, while inorganic copper already is. Both forms can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, migraines, kidney damage, anemia, and even death.
Dr. Paul Eck and Dr. William Risley, among others, have written about the effects of excessive copper accumulation in the body and how it contributes to migraines.
The effects of copper toxicity can be exacerbated by the presence of other heavy metals. This was explained by Dr. Hal Huggins of Colorado after discovering the impact when more than one heavy metal is involved:
https://www.lifelinediag.eu/in/the-role-of-the-diet-in-migraines-a-lack-of-copper-could-be-the-cause/
https://platinumenergysystems.ca/blog/post/migraines-and-copper-toxicity