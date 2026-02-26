★ TOP STORY

Two overlooked hormones normally act as brakes on inflammation. When they fall out of balance, immune signaling intensifies and flare cycles become harder to control, regardless of topical treatments.

Advertisement

Now is the moment to save on the premium wellness essentials you trust most. For a short time, enjoy 20% off sitewide. All of our products are crafted with the quality and care your health deserves. Whether you’re restocking daily favorites or exploring something new, now’s the time. Shop now - this offer won’t last!

📈 TRENDING NEWS

A beer belly is more than a cosmetic issue - it reflects internal stress that reshapes your heart long before symptoms appear. New imaging research reveals why where you store fat matters more than what the scale says, and what actually helps reverse the damage.

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Give your digestive system the support it craves! From Digestive Enzymes to Biothin® Probiotic, these powerhouse supplements help you feel lighter and more energized. Shop now - your gut will thank you!

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.