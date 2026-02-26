★The Hormone Imbalance That Keeps Psoriasis Active
The Hormone Imbalance That Keeps Psoriasis Active
Two overlooked hormones normally act as brakes on inflammation. When they fall out of balance, immune signaling intensifies and flare cycles become harder to control, regardless of topical treatments.
The most widely used marker of systemic inflammation in clinical practice for psoriasis is C-Reactive Protein (CRP), especially its ultrasensitive version. However, current scientific research highlights other key markers depending on the type of analysis:
1. Systemic Markers (Blood)
C-Reactive Protein (CRP): Although it is a general marker, its levels are often significantly elevated in patients with psoriasis and are used to correlate disease severity and associated cardiovascular risk.
Serum Calprotectin: Recent studies (2025-2026) indicate that calprotectin and complement factor 3 can identify systemic inflammation more accurately than CRP, especially in cases of early psoriatic arthritis.
S100A9 Protein: Used as a biomarker to distinguish patients with psoriasis from healthy individuals. 2. Pathogenic Markers (Cytokines)
In the development of the disease (pathogenesis), the fundamental inflammatory mediators are:
IL-23/IL-17 Axis: This is considered the main driver of inflammation in psoriasis. Interleukin 17 (IL-17) and Interleukin 23 (IL-23) are the target cytokines for most modern biological treatments due to their central role in the inflammatory cascade.
TNF-alpha: Another critical mediator related to vascular inflammation and the response to treatment.
3. Clinical Measurement Scales
Although they are not molecular markers, they are used in clinical practice to measure visible "inflammation":
PASI (Psoriasis Area Severity Index): Evaluates erythema (redness), infiltration (thickness), and scaling.
PASI (Psoriasis Area Severity Index): Evaluates erythema (redness), infiltration (thickness), and scaling.

BSA (Body Surface Area): Measures the percentage of body surface area affected.
Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is a key biomarker in psoriasis, although it is neither the only nor the most specific biomarker for primary cutaneous diagnosis.
Its role and clinical utility, updated as of January 2026, are detailed below:
1. Biological Role in Psoriasis
IL-6 is a pro-inflammatory cytokine produced by keratinocytes, fibroblasts, and immune cells. In psoriasis, it contributes to:
• Keratinocyte proliferation: It stimulates the abnormal growth of skin cells that form plaques.
• Cell migration: It facilitates the arrival of T cells to the epidermis, maintaining chronic inflammation.
• Th17 differentiation: It promotes the generation of Th17 cells, which produce IL-17, the main driver of the disease. 2. Usefulness as a Prognostic Marker
Recent studies highlight that elevated serum IL-6 levels are useful for predicting treatment response:
• Prediction of treatment discontinuation: High blood IL-6 levels are associated with lower drug "survival," helping to predict which patients might discontinue or not respond well to systemic therapies.
• Severity monitoring: It is used in conjunction with other markers (such as IL-17 and IL-23) to assess the patient's overall inflammatory burden.
3. Relationship with Comorbidities (The "Domino Effect")
IL-6 is fundamental to understanding psoriasis as a systemic disease and not just a skin condition:
• Cardiovascular Risk: It acts as a marker of residual inflammation and visceral adiposity, indicating a higher risk of cardiovascular events in psoriatic patients.
• Psoriatic Arthritis: Its levels are usually significantly higher in patients who have developed joint involvement compared to those who only have skin involvement.
Summary of Related Markers (2026)
Marker Main Function
IL-6 Predictor of treatment response and cardiovascular risk.
IL-17 / IL-23 Main therapeutic targets of current biologics.
HLA-Cw6 Genetic marker of susceptibility and early diagnosis.
Marker Main Function

IL-6 Predictor of treatment response and cardiovascular risk.

IL-17 / IL-23 Main therapeutic targets of current biologics.

HLA-Cw6 Genetic marker of susceptibility and early diagnosis.
Interleukin-6 (IL-6)
is a key pro-inflammatory cytokine in the pathogenesis of psoriasis, acting as a bridge between skin inflammation and systemic complications. As of January 2026, its relevance focuses on the following points:
1. Role in inflammation and the skin
• Keratinocyte proliferation: IL-6 is produced by various cells (keratinocytes, macrophages, Th17 lymphocytes) and directly stimulates the excessive growth of skin cells that form psoriatic plaques.
• Immune activation: It promotes the migration of T cells to the epidermis and blocks the function of regulatory T cells, preventing the body from "suppressing" the inflammatory response.
• Interaction with other axes: It works alongside IL-17 and IL-23 to amplify the inflammatory cascade.
2. Marker of severity and comorbidities
• Response prediction: Recent studies (2025-2026) indicate that elevated baseline levels of IL-6 in the blood can predict a greater likelihood of treatment discontinuation in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.
• • Cardiovascular Risk: High IL-6 levels are associated with carotid atherosclerosis and metabolic syndrome in patients with psoriasis.
• Psoriatic Arthritis: Significantly higher serum IL-6 concentrations are observed in patients with concurrent joint involvement.
3. Therapeutic Outlook (2026)
Although current biologic therapies focus more on the IL-23/IL-17 axis, IL-6 remains a target of interest:
• Pustular Variants: IL-6 inhibitors (such as tocilizumab, originally used for rheumatoid arthritis) are considered a promising option for pustular psoriasis, where this cytokine plays a more central role.
• New drugs: By 2026, the systemic treatment approach has evolved towards highly selective oral therapies such as icotrokinra (anti-IL-23), which has shown similar efficacy to injectable biologics and helps control the inflammatory cascade in which IL-6 is involved.
In addition to its primary function as a response to anxiety or stress, the stress hormone is responsible for many important bodily functions, such as maintaining blood glucose levels, regulating metabolism, and even controlling the immune system. It also plays a fundamental role in the balance between digestion and nutrient absorption, and in converting food into energy.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538239/ (2023).— Low levels of cortisol are needed for the proper functioning of the immune and reproductive systems; high levels of the stress hormone can be detrimental to health.
Cortisol typically rises in the morning and then decreases throughout the day. However, many people maintain chronically high cortisol levels. Chronically elevated cortisol levels are associated with various health consequences, including depression, insomnia, blood sugar imbalances, and high blood pressure. Elevated cortisol levels have also been linked to increased visceral fat (the fat surrounding vital organs), decreased bone density, and memory problems.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13679-018-0306-y (2018).--
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8584322/ (2021)-
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4465119/ (2015).— Garlic is a natural antibiotic, antiviral, and antifungal. When chopped or crushed, it releases an amino acid called allicin, which has been shown to regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and even relieve muscle pain. Regarding stress, researchers have discovered that both raw and low-temperature aged garlic activate neuroprotective effects and significantly reduce levels of stress-related hormones, including cortisol.
https://journals.lww.com/jcma/Fulltext/2019/03000/Low_temperature_aged_garlic_extract_suppresses.7.aspx (2019).--
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00421-008-0699-5 (2008)
Cocoa flavonols, the chemical compounds in cocoa solids that give dark chocolate its health benefits, have been shown to lower blood pressure and increase insulin sensitivity. Furthermore, studies have shown that regular consumption of cacao can improve mood, enhance the diversity of the gut microbiome, and reduce cortisol levels and the inflammation caused by excess cortisol. (Source, Source, Source)
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6616509/ (2019).—
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0955286321002746 (2022).--
https://nutritionsource.hsph.harvard.edu/food-features/dark-chocolate/
Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory and analgesic that has been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine to treat inflammatory conditions ranging from arthritis to allergies. The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, is a phytochemical that, according to some studies, reduces cortisol levels. The best way to consume turmeric is liposomal or with piperine, the active compound in black pepper, as this increases the bioavailability of curcumin.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2853174/ (2009).-- Bananas are a rich source of magnesium, an essential nutrient for healthy blood pressure, normal cortisol levels, and restful sleep. They also contain tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in mood. Studies conducted with competitive cyclists, who use intense physical exertion to generate a stress response, demonstrated that eating bananas after competition reduces cortisol and overall inflammation.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507250/ (2009).--
A group of compounds found in mushrooms, called beta-glucans, may help reduce cortisol levels. Beta-glucans are a type of fiber present in many foods, such as mushrooms, oats, and barley. A study with 18 healthy men revealed that consuming an extract of Pellinus linteus, a medicinal mushroom rich in beta-glucans, significantly reduced cortisol production, especially after exercise.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10068-010-0094-y (2010).--
This root has been used for centuries in traditional Eastern medicine for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties. Recently, researchers have explored the effects of ginger on cortisol levels and discovered that the root helps modulate the stress response and reduce oxidative stress in animals.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29595889/ (2018).-- Green tea is one of the most popular dietary supplements for reducing cortisol levels. The specific polyphenol in green tea, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), is a potent anti-inflammatory that has been shown to calm the body and mind and may help reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases. EGCG blocks the enzyme that converts the amino acid tyrosine into the hormone norepinephrine, a hormone that induces stress and anxiety. Researchers discovered that EGCG also inhibits the activity of an enzyme that converts cortisone, a precursor to cortisol, into cortisol, directly reducing cortisol levels.
https://iubmb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/biof.1095 (2013).-- Onions are one of the most effective foods for reducing cortisol levels and helping to cope with stress. They contain sulfur compounds that have been shown to lower cortisol levels in stressful situations. In addition, they contain flavonoids and quercetin, which are powerful antioxidants. Animal studies have shown that onions reduce cortisol, improve stress tolerance, and effectively fight pathogens. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468227621000843 (2021)