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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jul 17, 2025

In a press release, PEER attorney Laura Dumais said, “PFAS poisoning of farmland is rapidly becoming a national agricultural emergency. Farmers whose land has been decimated by biosolids constantly ask, 'Why is the EPA allowing this?' And they are absolutely right. The EPA must act immediately to protect farmers and our food supply from this toxic disaster.” A new study by researchers at the University of Birmingham shows that dangerous "forever chemicals," perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS), are absorbed through the skin at much higher levels than previously thought.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/texas-families-health-problems-sewage-sludge-pfas-contaminated-lawsuit/ (10/06/2024).

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/human-skin-absorb-toxic-pfas-forever-chemicals/ (10/07/2024).

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Toxic-Biosolids-Threaten-US-Farmland-and-Livestock.html (06/03/2024).---

https://peer.org/pfas-biosolids-fertilizer-damages-lawsuit/ (02/20/2024).---

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maine-organic-farmers-65-million-clean-up-pfas-forever-chemical-contamination/ (03/14/2024).--

Just, you are sound in all your assessments. The WHO has ignored the human health risks posed by two toxic types of PFAS chemicals and is failing to propose adequate safeguards in draft guidelines for drinking water standards, a group of more than 100 scientists said in a letter published this month. The 116 scientists, all PFAS experts, said in the November 10 letter that the WHO guidelines should be “significantly revised” or withdrawn. The group cited Examples of areas where, they say, the WHO has omitted or hidden “strong evidence” of links between adverse health problems and the PFAS compounds known as PFOS and PFOA.

“I don’t understand how they were able to draft this guide with the help of an independent group of scientists,” he added. “My impression is that those involved in drafting this document are people who primarily advise industry. It’s very, very concerning.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/scientists-speak-out-against-who-draft-guidelines-pfas-drinking-water/5799720

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