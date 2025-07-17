STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A specific type of fiber called beta-glucan, found in oats and barley, was shown to reduce levels of harmful PFAS chemicals in the blood within just four weeks

Participants who consumed beta-glucan experienced significant drops in legacy PFAS compounds like PFOA and PFOS, which are linked to cancer and hormone disruption

The fiber group was the only one to show a meaningful reduction in the seven most high-risk PFAS chemicals identified by the National Academies of Sciences, including those that raise your risk for thyroid disease, cancer, and ulcerative colitis

In a follow-up study using mice, animals exposed to high PFAS levels but fed beta-glucan had lower blood PFAS, improved fat metabolism and less liver stress compared to controls

The key to beta-glucan’s effect is its gel-forming action in your gut, which traps PFAS and interrupts their reabsorption cycle, allowing your body to eliminate them through stool

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Most people have no idea they're carrying around a hidden chemical load that their bodies weren't designed to handle. But the reality is, we're living in a world saturated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS. These synthetic compounds are engineered to resist heat, water, and oil — and they don't just stay on the surface.

Once these substances enter your bloodstream, they're incredibly hard to get rid of. That's why researchers are searching for real, practical solutions. Many believe that detoxing PFAS is a lost cause — that once they're in your body, they're in for good. But evidence suggests otherwise.

It turns out your gut, not your liver or kidneys, is one key to turning this around. And the solution doesn't involve harsh protocols or extreme diets. It starts with something as simple as how you digest your food — and whether the right kind of fiber is present to help carry these chemicals out.

If you've ever wondered why you're dealing with persistent fatigue, inflammation, hormone problems, or chronic digestive issues, PFAS could be part of the story. These chemicals hijack your system slowly and silently. But there's now a realistic path to lowering that burden, and it starts by focusing on what's happening in your gut.

4 Weeks of Fiber Lowered Toxic PFAS in the Blood

A study published in Environmental Health evaluated 72 adult men with elevated LDL cholesterol who were already enrolled in a trial testing oat beta-glucan's effects on cholesterol.

Beta-glucans are a type of soluble fiber found in oats and barley that form a gel-like substance in your gut, helping to trap and remove compounds like bile acids and, as this study explored, PFAS as well. PFAS chemicals, also known as "forever chemicals," are notoriously hard to remove from the body, so the researchers wanted to know: could a fiber intervention make a dent?

Participants received either a fiber-rich supplement or a placebo for four weeks — All participants followed the original protocol, consuming either an oat beta-glucan drink (1 gram (g) of beta-glucan and 1.9 g total fiber per serving, three times daily) or a brown rice drink with no active fiber. Blood samples were collected at baseline and after four weeks to measure 17 different PFAS types.

PFAS levels dropped significantly but only in the fiber group for legacy PFAS — While short-chain PFAS decreased in both groups, likely due to their shorter half-lives, the study found that only the group consuming beta-glucan showed significant reductions in long-chain PFAS known to persist for years in the body. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These included perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) — two of the most studied PFAS compounds, both associated with increased cancer and hormone disruption risks.

PFAS reductions occurred even in men with exposure levels typical of the general population — Researchers noted that all participants had detectable PFAS levels at the start of the study. The levels of certain PFAS were higher than previously reported in Canadian populations, suggesting rising background exposure. Despite this, the beta-glucan intervention still reduced PFAS levels, showing promise even for people without known occupational or high-dose environmental exposure.

Only the fiber group saw a drop in the most concerning types of PFAS — These specific PFAS, identified by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), are known to increase the risk for serious health issues like thyroid disease, kidney problems, ulcerative colitis and certain cancers. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If your blood level of these seven PFAS reaches just 2 nanograms per milliliter, doctors are advised to monitor your cholesterol, blood pressure during pregnancy and breast cancer risk. At 20 nanograms per milliliter, the recommendations expand to include regular screening for thyroid disease, testicular cancer and more. In the study, only the fiber group had a meaningful reduction in this high-risk PFAS group.

The proposed mechanism is the fiber's ability to trap PFAS in your digestive tract — Researchers believe the gel-forming fiber worked because PFAS share biochemical properties with bile acids — compounds already known to bind to beta-glucan and get flushed out in feces. PFAS and bile acids are both amphipathic, meaning they have both water-loving and fat-loving parts. This allows them to interact with fiber gels and get excreted rather than reabsorbed. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Most PFAS don't leave your body easily. Once excreted into the bile, they're typically reabsorbed in your intestine, returning to your liver in a loop. Beta-glucan breaks this cycle by holding PFAS in your gut, giving your body a chance to eliminate them through stool rather than cycling them back into your bloodstream.

Oat Beta-Glucan Helped Mice Eliminate PFAS

In a related study published in Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology, researchers from Boston University used mice to examine whether oat beta-glucan could reduce the body's PFAS load. They exposed mice to a mixture of seven PFAS compounds in drinking water while feeding them diets that included either inulin, a non-gel-forming fiber, or oat beta-glucan — a gel-forming fiber.

Despite drinking more contaminated water, fiber-fed mice had lower PFAS in their blood — The mice fed beta-glucan consumed more PFAS-contaminated water , yet ended up with lower blood levels of some of the most harmful PFAS. This suggests that the fiber helped block reabsorption of PFAS in the gut. In other words, even when these mice took in more of the toxic chemicals, their bodies were better at flushing them out before they could circulate back into the bloodstream.

Mice on the fiber diet had better fat metabolism and lower liver fat — The beta-glucan-fed mice showed lower liver triglycerides and reduced fat accumulation in the small intestine and fat tissue overall. This matters because PFAS have been linked to metabolic disruption and fatty liver disease . These findings suggest that fiber offers a double benefit: lowering toxic load while improving fat regulation in the body.

Fiber-fed mice experienced better lipid balance without triggering other stress responses — The researchers also looked at markers of liver stress and detoxification. A key enzyme linked to chemical detox was lower in the fiber-fed group during the cleansing phase, indicating that their bodies were under less toxic stress after PFAS exposure.

How to Reduce Your PFAS Burden with Targeted Fiber and Smarter Food Choices

If you're dealing with fatigue, hormone issues or unexplained weight gain, and you've already cleaned up your water, cookware and household products, you could be missing the last piece of the puzzle: what's stuck inside your body. PFAS aren't just external threats; they're internal ones too.

Once these forever chemicals get in, they linger for years unless you take direct steps to push them out. Here's where smart, gut-focused nutrition comes in. The right type of fiber, at the right time, makes a meaningful difference in your toxic load. But timing and your gut's condition matter. So, if you're trying to reduce PFAS levels in your system, start here:

Check your gut health first — If you regularly feel bloated after meals, go days without a bowel movement or have frequent loose stools, your gut likely isn't ready for high-fiber foods. Don't guess — listen to your symptoms. These are signs that your microbiome is imbalanced and your gut lining is inflamed or damaged. For now, avoid complex carbs and stick to simpler ones like fruit and white rice while your gut settles down. Avoid fiber and fermentable carbs if your digestion is impaired — A damaged gut can't handle even "healthy" foods. Beans, leafy greens, cruciferous veggies and whole grains all ferment quickly and feed the wrong microbes when your gut is compromised. That drives more bloating, inflammation and gas. In this phase, you want fuel that doesn't backfire — whole fruit and cooked starches that digest cleanly without fermenting too fast. Reintroduce fermentable fibers in small amounts once your gut calms — When your bloating stops and your digestion becomes regular, that's your green light. Start with resistant starches like cooked-and-cooled white potatoes or green bananas. These feed butyrate-producing bacteria — the kind that protect your gut lining and regulate inflammation. Slowly add in garlic, leeks and onions. Keep portions small and build up as your tolerance improves. Eat foods high in beta-glucans once your gut is stable — Oats and barley contain beta-glucan, which binds to PFAS in your digestive tract and helps your body eliminate them through your stool. Once your digestion is in good shape, make this fiber part of your daily routine. Other good sources include organic rye, maitake and shiitake mushrooms, and seaweed like kombu. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Be mindful of your portions though, as most seaweeds contain polyunsaturated fats, including linoleic acid, which is harmful to your health in excessive amounts. Choose whole, minimally processed forms of beta-glucans whenever possible to get the most benefit. Cut off PFAS exposure at the source — While you work to flush them out, don't let more in. Use a water filter certified for PFAS. Stop storing food in nonstick containers or wrappers. Replace your nonstick cookware with stainless steel, ceramic or enameled cast iron. Skip stain-resistant treatments on clothes and furniture. PFAS are everywhere, but the more you avoid them now, the less your body has to fight later.

FAQs About Removing PFAS with Fiber

Q: What are PFAS and why are they dangerous?

A: PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in nonstick cookware, food packaging, stain-resistant fabrics, and firefighting foams. They build up in your blood, liver and fat tissues and don't easily break down. Long-term exposure has been linked to liver damage, hormone disruption, cancer, immune suppression, and infertility.

Q: How do PFAS stay in my body for so long?

A: Once PFAS enter your system, usually through contaminated water or food, they're reabsorbed in your intestines and recirculated back to your liver in a loop. This recycling is what gives PFAS such long half-lives — many remain in your body for years unless that cycle is broken.

Q: Does fiber really help remove PFAS from my body?

A: Yes. Clinical research in humans and animals has shown that gel-forming fibers like oat beta-glucan bind PFAS in your gut and stop them from being reabsorbed. This allows your body to eliminate them through stool, reducing your overall PFAS burden over time.

Q: Should I add fiber to my diet immediately?

A: Not necessarily. If you have symptoms of gut dysfunction, like bloating, constipation, loose stools or food intolerances, you need to heal your gut first. Starting fiber too soon makes things worse. Begin with simple, low-fiber carbs like whole fruit or white rice, then reintroduce fiber slowly once your digestion stabilizes.

Q: What are the best ways to lower PFAS exposure and support detox?

A: Avoid sources of PFAS exposure. Use PFAS-certified water filters, stop using nonstick cookware and stain-resistant products, and limit packaged foods. Once your gut is ready, include small amounts of beta-glucan-rich foods like organic oats or barley. Over time, this helps reduce PFAS levels while also improving your gut health and immune resilience.

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