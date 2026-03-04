STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Fiber has replaced protein as the latest wellness obsession, driven by social media trends, food industry marketing and growing concern over gut and metabolic health

Most adults still consume far less fiber than recommended, a gap linked to digestive problems, unstable energy, blood sugar issues and higher chronic disease risk

Fiber improves digestion, heart health, mood and brain function only when the gut environment is healthy, which explains why some people feel better while others feel worse when they increase intake

Adding fiber too quickly or relying on fiber added to ultraprocessed foods often leads to bloating, gas and discomfort, especially in people with existing gut imbalance

The safest way to benefit from fiber is to restore gut stability first, then increase fiber slowly using a wide variety of whole foods while avoiding dietary factors that damage gut and cellular health

Advertisement

You’ve probably seen the posts: influencers blending white beans into smoothies, food brands racing to add fiber to everything from protein bars to pasta, and headlines declaring fiber “the next protein.” But here’s what the trend pieces don’t mention — for a significant portion of people, suddenly increasing fiber intake makes them feel worse, not better. Understanding why reveals something important about how your gut actually works.

Despite that buzz, most adults fall far short of established intake targets. Surveys cited in mainstream reporting show average daily fiber intake well below governmental recommendations in both the U.K. and the U.S., creating a persistent nutritional gap.

When fiber intake drops, consequences ripple outward: constipation and bloating become chronic, energy crashes mid-afternoon, blood sugar swings drive cravings, and inflammatory markers creep upward — a pattern researchers now link to increased risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

This gap between enthusiasm and understanding creates a problem. On the one hand, growing interest reflects greater awareness of fiber’s connection to gut bacteria and broader health outcomes. On the other hand, the trend has outpaced clear guidance on how to integrate fiber into diets in a way that supports individual digestive health.

Here’s what most fiber advice misses: the same bowl of lentils that leaves one person feeling energized and satisfied can leave another bloated and exhausted for hours. These opposite reactions aren’t random — they reveal whether your gut is ready for fiber in the first place.

Why Fiber’s Health Momentum Comes with Caveats

A BBC report explains how fiber shifted from a background nutrient to a cultural fixation. It draws on interviews with dietitians, researchers and consumers to show why fiber now gets framed as a marker of overall health rather than something linked only to bowel habits.

Still, the average fiber intake in the U.K. sits around 16.4 grams per day, far below the National Health Service’s recommendation of 30 grams, with about 96% of adults failing to reach that benchmark. Kevin Whelan, professor of dietetics at King’s College London, explains that populations with higher fiber intake show lower rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers. This frames fiber less as a trend and more as a long-standing nutritional gap.

Different fiber types act through different biological pathways — Whelan explains that fermentable fibers support beneficial gut bacteria, insoluble fibers help move waste through your digestive tract and viscous fibers slow sugar absorption, which reduces blood sugar spikes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fermentable fibers are like slow-burning fuel for your gut bacteria — they break them down through fermentation (similar to how yeast ferments sugar into alcohol) and produce beneficial compounds called short-chain fatty acids in the process. Insoluble fibers, by contrast, pass through largely intact, adding bulk that keeps waste moving. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Put simply, fiber does several jobs at once rather than working through a single mechanism. This helps explain why fiber affects energy levels, appetite control and digestion at the same time. The BBC includes stories from individuals who reduced ultraprocessed foods and increased fiber-rich meals, reporting improvements in energy, skin health and emotional balance

Higher fiber intake linked with improvements in mood and anxiety, an effect tied to the gut-brain axis — This term describes the two-way communication between your gut and your brain through nerves, hormones, and immune signaling. Think of it as a biochemical phone line between your gut and brain. Whelan notes that prebiotic fibers support gut bacteria that send calming signals to your brain, helping explain reductions in anxiety and low mood.

Cognitive benefits appear especially relevant for older adults — One finding highlighted in the article shows improved cognitive performance in people over age 60 who consumed more fiber. This is a downstream effect of better gut health, reduced inflammation and improved metabolic stability.

Clear warnings appear against increasing fiber too fast — Rapid increases in fiber often lead to bloating, gas, and constipation, particularly in people accustomed to low-fiber diets. Cara Wheatley-McGrain explains that gut bacteria need time to adapt to higher fiber intake. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This underscores the importance of pacing rather than treating fiber intake like a competition. Fiber absorbs water, so inadequate fluid intake worsens discomfort. Conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diverticulitis also require extra caution with fiber increases.

The article questions single-nutrient thinking — The BBC emphasizes that enthusiasm around fiber only helps when it leads to better overall eating patterns, not when it encourages fortified ultraprocessed foods. The reporting pushes back on the idea of treating fiber as a standalone fix and raises the question of whether trends improve health or simply recycle old habits under a new label.

Fiber Replaces Protein as the Functional Food Centerpiece

If the science supports fiber, industry has noticed. Consumer priorities have shifted from muscle-building toward gut health, and food companies are racing to capitalize, according to a report by The Food Institute. Fiber emerged as the next growth driver because it aligns with digestion, blood sugar control, inflammation, and cardiovascular health all at once.

Many adults consume only about half of recommended fiber intake, a deficiency linked to digestive irregularity, glucose instability, chronic inflammation, and heart disease risk. That gap made fiber an easy target for reformulation and marketing across food and beverage categories.

When PepsiCo’s CEO publicly declares that “fiber will be the next protein,” it signals more than a nutrition trend — It signals a marketing gold rush. And that should give health-conscious consumers pause. As reported by the Associated Press, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said, “I think fiber will be the next protein ... Consumers are starting to understand that fiber is the benefit that they need.”

Specific fiber ingredients gain traction because they show measurable effects — The Food Institute points to inulin, beta-glucans , galacto-oligosaccharides, and resistant starch as fibers linked to improved microbial diversity, insulin response, digestion, and heart health. These outcomes give fiber a stronger scientific footing than many functional ingredients.

Experts raise concerns about fiber added to processed diets — Sander Kersten, director of the Division of Nutritional Sciences at Cornell University, cautions that long-term benefits come from studies of whole foods, not processed products fortified with isolated fiber. He notes that consuming fiber additives alongside a Western diet low in whole plants may not produce the same outcomes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Kersten emphasizes that people eat foods, not isolated nutrients, and that focusing on one ingredient risks repeating the same mistakes seen during the protein boom. Fiber enthusiasm helps only when it improves overall dietary patterns rather than just adding functional claims to ultraprocessed foods . Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many high-fiber processed foods also contain ingredients such as soy, shellfish derivatives or psyllium husk, which trigger reactions in sensitive individuals. This highlights a practical risk: increasing fiber through packaged foods increases exposure to hidden allergens that don’t exist in whole fruits or vegetables.

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs quietly drive fiber demand — The Associated Press notes that drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy slow digestion and commonly cause constipation, increasing demand for fiber products marketed to manage side effects. This connection explains why fiber interest accelerated alongside GLP-1 use. It also reframes fiber growth as partly pharmaceutical-driven rather than purely nutrition-driven. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published GLP-1 drugs work by slowing gastric emptying — food stays in your stomach longer, which reduces appetite but also slows the entire digestive transit. The result is often constipation, sometimes severe. Fiber helps by adding bulk and drawing water into your colon, but users should be aware that the same slowed motility often makes fiber-induced bloating worse initially.

How to Increase Fiber Without Wrecking Your Gut

Understanding why fiber matters is one thing. Knowing how to increase it without triggering the very symptoms you’re trying to resolve is another — and this is where most fiber advice falls short. Fiber helps only when your gut environment is ready for it. When it’s not, fiber intensifies symptoms instead of resolving them.

This disconnect — known as the fiber paradox — explains why some people feel better with more fiber while others experience bloating, pressure and fatigue. The real issue sits at the level of gut integrity and bacterial balance, not willpower or food quality.

Your gut lining is protected by a mucus layer roughly the thickness of a credit card. This barrier isn’t just passive padding — it’s a dynamic feeding station where beneficial bacteria graze on complex sugars while staying safely separated from your intestinal cells. When fiber runs low, these bacteria don’t simply go dormant; they get hungry and start eating the mucus itself.

As this protective layer thins, the physical distance between gut bacteria and your immune cells shrinks, making inflammatory reactions far more likely. Adding large amounts of fiber at this stage worsens the situation rather than repairing it. Here’s how to resolve the fiber paradox safely and rebuild gut health step by step.

Delay fiber increases until gut stability returns — Ongoing bloating, erratic stools, food reactions or post-meal fatigue signal a compromised gut barrier. In that state, fermentable fiber fuels pathogenic bacteria that release lipopolysaccharide, or LPS, when they break down. LPS is a powerful endotoxin that drives systemic inflammation once it crosses a weakened gut lining. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Think of LPS as a chemical alarm signal embedded in the cell walls of certain bacteria. When these bacteria die and break apart in your gut, LPS fragments are released. In a healthy gut, your intestinal lining acts like a tight security gate, keeping LPS contained. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But when that barrier weakens, LPS slips into your bloodstream, where your immune system treats it as an invader — triggering inflammation that affects everything from your joints to your brain. Holding fiber steady at a lower level reduces that inflammatory load and allows healing to begin. Prioritize digestive calm before dietary complexity — A calmer gut environment develops through consistent meals, simpler food combinations and reduced exposure to known irritants. As inflammation settles, bowel habits normalize and bacterial behavior becomes less aggressive. This creates the internal conditions required for fiber to act as support rather than stress. Build carbohydrate intake on gentler foundations first — Most adults function best with roughly 250 grams of carbohydrates per day, which support both energy production and gut repair. Easily digested sources such as white rice and whole fruits provide glucose without overwhelming a sensitive microbiome. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This phase rebuilds your metabolic foundation — stabilizing blood sugar, calming inflammation, and giving your gut lining time to repair — before asking your system to handle the fermentation workload that comes with higher fiber. Increase fiber gradually as tolerance improves — Improved digestive comfort, reduced bloating and more regular stools mark the point where it’s safe to expand your fiber intake. Root vegetables typically come first, followed by non-starchy vegetables, then starchy vegetables like squash or sweet potatoes. Beans, legumes and minimally processed whole grains follow later. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Resistant starches, like cooked-and-cooled white potatoes or green bananas, are also helpful. These feed butyrate-producing bacteria — the kind that protect your gut lining and regulate inflammation. Butyrate is the preferred fuel source for the cells lining your colon. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When these cells are well-fed, they maintain tight junctions that prevent unwanted substances from leaking into your bloodstream. Butyrate also signals your immune system to stay calm rather than reactive. Diversity matters more than speed, since different plants supply different fibers that rebuild microbial balance. Remove dietary factors that undermine gut repair — Excess linoleic acid (LA) from seed oils disrupts mitochondrial energy production and weakens your gut barrier at a cellular level. Replacing these oils with grass fed butter, ghee or tallow supports cellular resilience, which improves fiber tolerance over time. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This might seem unrelated to fiber, but mitochondrial health directly determines how well your gut cells maintain their protective barrier and how efficiently they process the increased metabolic demands of fiber fermentation. Seed oils high in LA — including soybean, corn, canola, and sunflower oils — accumulate in cell membranes over time, impairing mitochondrial energy production. This creates a cellular environment where fiber is more likely to cause problems. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When energy production stabilizes, your gut environment becomes far more adaptable. When gut repair leads the process, fiber stops acting like a trigger. It becomes fuel for beneficial microbes, strengthens your gut barrier and supports long-term health without the backlash that derails so many people.

FAQs About Fiber as the New Protein

Q: What does it mean when people say fiber is “the new protein”?

A: Fiber has taken on a similar role to protein in food marketing and wellness culture, with brands and influencers promoting it as a foundational nutrient for long-term health. Unlike protein, which most adults already consume in adequate amounts, fiber fills a widespread intake gap and connects to digestion, metabolic health, inflammation control and cardiovascular risk.

Q: Why do some people feel better with more fiber while others feel worse?

A: It depends on what’s already happening in your gut. If your gut lining is intact and your bacterial populations are balanced, fiber acts like premium fuel — feeding beneficial species that protect your health. But if your gut is already inflamed or overrun with opportunistic bacteria, fiber feeds the wrong populations first, producing gas, toxins, and inflammation. Same food, opposite outcomes. This contrast is known as the fiber paradox.

Q: Is all fiber equally beneficial, regardless of the source?

A: No. Most long-term benefits come from fiber consumed in whole foods, not from isolated fibers added to ultraprocessed products. Fiber behaves differently depending on the food matrix, and additive fiber in processed diets does not guarantee the same health outcomes.

Q: Why is fiber intake linked to mood and brain health?

A: Higher fiber intake supports gut bacteria that communicate with your brain through the gut-brain axis, a two-way signaling system involving nerves, hormones, and immune pathways. Studies cited in the article link higher fiber intake to improvements in mood, anxiety and cognitive performance, particularly in older adults.

Q: What’s the safest way to increase fiber without digestive problems?

A: Fiber works best when introduced gradually and only after gut stability improves. Starting with gentler carbohydrate sources, expanding fiber variety slowly and avoiding factors that damage gut health — such as excessive seed oil intake — allows fiber to support healing instead of triggering inflammation.

NEXT ARTICLE >>

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked.

The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional. The subscription fee being requested is for access to the articles and information posted on this site, and is not being paid for any individual medical advice.

If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your health care professional before using products based on this content.