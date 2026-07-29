STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Your food choices during the day may begin shaping your sleep that same night, with measurable effects on deep sleep, REM sleep, and nighttime recovery

Higher fiber intake was linked to more restorative sleep, including increases in both deep sleep and REM sleep, along with less time spent in lighter sleep stages

People who ate a wider variety of plant foods and more whole-plant foods had lower nighttime heart rates, a sign that their bodies entered a deeper state of overnight recovery

Meal timing influenced sleep differently than food quality, affecting sleep duration, how quickly people fell asleep and how hard their cardiovascular system worked during sleep

Better sleep doesn’t start when your head hits the pillow; it starts with consistent daily habits such as eating whole foods, getting enough fiber (if your gut tolerates it), maintaining regular meal times and avoiding ultraprocessed foods

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Before bedtime arrives, the food choices you’ve already made today may be influencing how well you sleep. Research published in the preprint repository medRxiv found that everyday dietary habits — the ordinary decisions you make at breakfast, lunch, and dinner — were associated with measurable changes in sleep the very next night. The standout factor was fiber, which was tied to a more restorative night spent in the sleep stages most closely linked to physical recovery, memory formation, and brain health.

Most people think about sleep purely in terms of hours, but that approach misses an important part of the picture. What matters just as much is what happens during those hours. Deep sleep repairs tissues, supports immune function, and restores energy, while REM sleep helps you process emotions, strengthen memories, and maintain cognitive performance. A night that shifts more time toward these restorative stages is a fundamentally better night, even if the total hours stay the same.

The research surfaced another insight worth paying attention to: when you eat appears to matter alongside what you eat. The timing of meals influenced sleep through a different set of mechanisms than food quality did, which means there is more than one lever you can pull to sleep better.

Taken together, these findings challenge the idea that better sleep requires complicated routines, expensive devices, or specialized supplements. The evidence points somewhere much simpler — the ordinary food decisions you make throughout the day may create immediate physiological effects after you turn out the lights.

The Quality of Your Sleep Starts at the Dinner Table

This observational study examined 4,793 person-nights, meaning 4,793 separate days paired with the following night’s sleep data, from 3,598 adults enrolled in the Human Phenotype Project in Israel. Researchers tracked what people actually ate in daily life and then examined how those choices related to their sleep that same night. Because the study observed real-world eating habits rather than assigning diets, it can identify associations but cannot prove that food choices directly caused the sleep changes.

Participants, who averaged 52.7 years of age, logged meals in real time through a mobile app, while sleep was measured using a clinically validated home sleep-monitoring device capable of distinguishing deep sleep, REM sleep, and light sleep.

Six dietary habits stood out from the other factors studied — Researchers evaluated 25 different nutrition-related variables, but only six showed significant links to sleep outcomes . Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These included fiber density (how much fiber a person consumed relative to total calories), plant diversity (the number of different plant foods eaten), whole-plant food intake (the proportion of the diet coming from minimally processed plant foods), evening meal size, dinner timing, and the length of the daily eating window. Together, these factors showed the strongest relationships with sleep quality and nighttime physiology.

Fiber produced the strongest improvements in sleep quality — Higher fiber intake was associated with a more restorative sleep architecture, meaning participants spent a greater proportion of the night in the stages linked to recovery and brain maintenance. Researchers observed increases in both deep sleep and REM sleep while seeing a reduction in lighter sleep stages. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Participants consuming more fiber experienced a 0.59 percentage-point increase in deep sleep compared to lower-fiber days. The night-to-night difference is small — a few minutes of deep sleep. What’s notable isn’t the size of any single night’s effect, but that an ordinary food choice registered in measured sleep biology at all.

REM sleep also improved — REM sleep increased by 0.76 percentage points on higher-fiber days. REM sleep is the stage most closely linked to memory consolidation, emotional processing, and learning. More REM sleep means your brain receives additional time to organize information and recover from daily mental stressors.

Lighter sleep declined as restorative sleep increased — Higher fiber intake was associated with a 1.35 percentage-point reduction in light sleep. Think of sleep as a fixed budget. If more of the night shifts toward deep and REM sleep, less time remains for lighter sleep stages. This redistribution reflects better sleep quality rather than simply more time spent asleep.

The heart also appeared to recover more effectively overnight — Participants consuming more fiber had an average sleeping heart rate that was 1.14 beats per minute lower than those consuming less fiber. A lower nighttime heart rate often reflects stronger autonomic regulation, meaning the body enters a deeper state of rest and recovery while sleeping.

Plant Diversity and Meal Timing Influenced Sleep

Greater plant diversity was also associated with a lower sleeping heart rate and faster sleep onset. Individuals who consumed a wider variety of plant foods fell asleep about 0.68 minutes faster and experienced a 0.72 beat-per-minute reduction in nighttime heart rate. So, variety itself seemed to matter — not just total fiber, but the number of different plants. A practical version of this: aim to rotate a wide range of plants across the week, including herbs, spices, and legumes, not just vegetables.

Whole-plant foods showed similar benefits — Higher intake of whole-plant foods was associated with a 0.94 beat-per-minute reduction in sleeping heart rate. This finding suggests that sleep quality improves through overall dietary patterns rather than through a single “magic” nutrient.

Meal timing affected sleep differently than food quality — While fiber and plant-focused eating influenced sleep architecture, meal timing primarily affected sleep duration, sleep onset, and cardiovascular activity during sleep.

Larger evening meals produced mixed results — Heavier evening meals were associated with 7.73 additional minutes of total sleep time. However, they were also associated with a 0.73 beat-per-minute increase in nighttime heart rate. In simple terms, participants slept longer but their bodies appeared slightly less relaxed during sleep.

Earlier dinners changed sleep duration — Participants who ate dinner earlier slept about 12.39 fewer minutes compared to those who ate later. At the same time, their sleeping heart rate dropped by 0.74 beats per minute. Researchers interpreted these findings as evidence that meal timing influences sleep quantity and cardiovascular regulation independently of food quality.

Longer eating windows altered nighttime physiology — Individuals who spread eating across a longer portion of the day experienced higher nighttime heart rates and differences in sleep onset latency. This suggests that the body’s internal clocks respond not only to what you eat but also to how long you continue eating throughout the day. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers concluded that “routine daily dietary choices” create “immediate and measurable effects on objective sleep architecture.” In other words, better sleep doesn’t begin when your head hits the pillow. It begins with the food decisions you make throughout the day, which appear to influence your physiology within hours. Note that the diet information was self-reported and the findings describe next-night effects rather than long-term change, so the results are best viewed as promising early evidence rather than proof.

Improve Your Sleep Before Your Head Hits the Pillow

The study’s most important lesson is that sleep quality begins long before bedtime. Your brain, nervous system, and metabolism respond to food choices throughout the day, and those decisions show up in your sleep that night. Instead of chasing sleep supplements or complicated nighttime routines, focus on the factors that shape sleep at its source — food quality, meal timing, and metabolic stability.

Build your meals around whole foods instead of ultraprocessed foods — Higher-quality, plant-forward eating patterns were linked to better sleep architecture and lower nighttime heart rates. Start by removing the foods most likely to disrupt metabolic health, including seed oils, ultraprocessed foods, packaged snacks, and sugary beverages. Replace those foods with whole-food options such as: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fresh fruit

Properly prepared root vegetables

White rice

Well-cooked vegetables

Quality animal protein, like grass fed beef

Collagen-rich foods Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Better sleep often starts when your body no longer spends the night dealing with inflammatory foods. While this study didn’t test specific foods to avoid, prioritizing whole over ultraprocessed foods is consistent with its findings. When your metabolism works more efficiently during the day, your nervous system is better prepared for restorative sleep at night. Increase fiber gradually — Fiber was the strongest dietary predictor of better sleep in the study. However, more fiber is not always better for everyone. If your gut is healthy and you tolerate fiber well, slowly increase your intake from whole-food sources rather than fiber powders. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Whole fruits, cooked vegetables, and root vegetables are often easier starting points than large amounts of raw vegetables. If you tolerate them well, properly prepared legumes can provide additional fiber. If bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort appear, focus on restoring gut health before pushing fiber intake higher. Sleep improvements come from supporting your overall physiology, not from forcing a specific fiber target. Create a consistent eating schedule — Meal timing affected sleep duration, sleep onset, and nighttime heart rate. Your body thrives on predictable rhythms. Eating at random times every day creates conflicting signals for the systems that regulate energy production, digestion, and sleep. A simple framework is: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Eat meals at roughly the same times each day

Avoid constant snacking from morning until bedtime

Keep your daily eating window relatively consistent

Maintain a regular bedtime and wake-up time Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A consistent schedule helps reinforce your circadian rhythm — your body’s internal clock. The more predictable your eating pattern becomes, the easier it is for your body to transition from daytime activity into nighttime recovery. Pay attention to your evening meal instead of skipping it — Many people assume eating less at night automatically improves sleep. This study found a more nuanced picture. Larger evening meals were associated with longer sleep duration, although they also slightly increased nighttime heart rate. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you frequently wake during the night hungry or struggle to fall asleep, experiment with a satisfying evening meal that includes quality protein, easily digested carbohydrates, and healthy saturated fats such as grass fed butter, ghee, or tallow. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The goal is to feel nourished rather than overly full. Timing matters just as much as food choice. I recommend finishing your last meal at least three hours before bedtime. This gives your body time to digest food before sleep begins, reducing the metabolic workload during the night. When digestion and recovery compete for resources, sleep quality often suffers. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Turn this into a personal experiment. Keep your evening meal size relatively consistent for a week, stop eating at least three hours before bed, and pay attention to how quickly you fall asleep, how often you wake up, and how refreshed you feel the next morning. Support the biological systems that control sleep — Food is only one part of the equation. Sleep quality tends to improve when cellular energy production is well supported. Your body relies on light exposure, movement, and metabolic health to maintain healthy sleep architecture. A few habits provide the biggest return: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Get morning sunlight exposure daily

Spend time outdoors throughout the day

Walk regularly, especially after meals

Include strength training twice per week

Avoid alcohol Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Just as importantly, make sure you consume enough carbohydrates to support healthy energy production. Most adults do better with adequate carbohydrate intake — about 250 grams daily — from whole-food sources than with restrictive low-carb approaches. Small improvements in sleep compound over time. Better sleep supports better recovery, sharper thinking, improved mood, and greater resilience throughout the day.

FAQs About Daily Food Choices and Sleep Quality

Q: What foods were linked to better sleep in the study?

A: The strongest benefits were associated with higher fiber intake, greater plant diversity, and a higher intake of whole-plant foods. Participants who ate more fiber spent more time in deep sleep and REM sleep, while also experiencing lower nighttime heart rates. These findings suggest that overall diet quality plays an important role in how well you sleep.

Q: Why is deep sleep and REM sleep so important?

A: Deep sleep is the stage where your body performs much of its physical repair and recovery. REM sleep supports memory formation, learning, emotional processing, and brain function. The study found that higher fiber intake increased both of these restorative sleep stages while reducing lighter sleep, leading to a more favorable sleep profile.

Q: Does meal timing affect sleep as much as food quality?

A: The study found that meal timing influenced sleep differently than food quality. While fiber and plant-focused eating affected sleep architecture, meal timing primarily affected sleep duration, how quickly people fell asleep, and nighttime heart rate. Both what you eat and when you eat appear to influence sleep quality.

Q: How long before bed should I stop eating?

A: Finishing your last meal at least three hours before bedtime is a practical starting point. This gives your body time to digest food before sleep begins, reducing the amount of digestive work that occurs overnight. Many people find that this simple change improves sleep quality and morning energy levels.

Q: What is the simplest way to improve sleep through diet?

A: Focus on consistent habits rather than searching for a single superfood or supplement. Build your meals around whole foods, increase fiber gradually as your digestion tolerates it, maintain a regular eating schedule, and avoid ultraprocessed foods. The study found that even modest day-to-day differences in dietary habits were associated with measurable changes in sleep physiology the very same night.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for personalized medical advice. Talk with a qualified health care provider before making significant changes to your diet or health routine.

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