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Guillermou
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Broccoli sprouts—a generally accessible food—suppress infections caused by the bacterium *Helicobacter pylori*, which colonizes the mucus lining of human stomach tissue. Infections by this bacterium are among the most common worldwide and are a primary cause of stomach ulcers and stomach cancer. This finding comes from a study published in the journal *Cancer Prevention Research*, issued by the American Association for Cancer Research. The protective effects of sulforaphane—a compound with anti-tumor, anti-diabetic, and anti-infective properties found in certain vegetables, such as broccoli—have long been recognized. While there were previous indications, this is the first study to demonstrate that broccoli has an effect in humans on the bacterial infection that can lead to stomach cancer. In the study, researchers worked with 48 Japanese individuals infected with *H. pylori*. Participants were randomly assigned to consume either 70 grams of fresh broccoli sprouts daily for eight weeks or an equivalent amount of alfalfa sprouts. "Broccoli has recently entered the public consciousness as a preventive dietary agent. This study supports emerging evidence that broccoli sprouts can be used to prevent cancer in humans, not just in laboratory animals," states Jed Fahey, a research associate in the Department of Pharmacology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, USA. The researchers assessed the severity of the *H. pylori* infection at the start, as well as at four and eight weeks. By the eight-week mark, bacterial levels were significantly lower in the patients who had consumed broccoli sprouts, whereas no change was observed in those who had consumed alfalfa sprouts.

A reduction in *Helicobacter pylori* bacteria is expected to lead to a decrease in stomach cancer, given the established cause-and-effect relationship between the two. Further studies can be found via the provided links. https://sproutnet.com/blog/oral-broccoli-sprouts-eradicate-helicobacter-pylori-infection/ .---

https://www.nicswell.co.uk/health-news/broccoli-sprouts-cut-gut-infection .--

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Mi-Ran-Ki/publication/310445439_Anti-helicobacter_pylori_activity_of_phytochemicals_from_Brassica_rapa_L/links/5c36bffe458515a4c71a343f/Anti-helicobacter-pylori-activity-of-phytochemicals_from_Brassica_rapa_L.pdf .---

https://web.archive.org/web/20180427125910id_/http://annresdial.com/index.php/JPR/article/viewFile/166/159 ,...

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/11/1583 .--

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-6382/12/7/1157 .---

Also, the synergistic effect of broccoli sprout extract and probiotics on the inhibition of *Helicobacter pylori* growth.

https://journals.sbmu.ac.ir/afb/article/view/13828

Natural food sources—such as vegetables, fruits, spices, and edible herbs—exert potent inhibitory effects on *H. pylori*. In this review, we systematically summarize these foods, supported by evidence from both animal and clinical studies. The results indicate that natural food products may have a temporary inhibitory effect on *H. pylori* rather than leading to long-term eradication; they may also help reduce *H. pylori* colonization and modulate the host's immune response.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/medicine/articles/10.3389/fmed.2023.1324473/full

This paper presents examples of natural compounds tested against *Helicobacter pylori*, the methods employed, and the results obtained. The substances examined include various food items—such as vegetables, fruits, a spice, tea, fish, a probiotic, an animal-derived protein, medicinal plants, marine products, a fungus, and a product resulting from animal activity—which show promise in inhibiting the bacterium and/or mitigating the effects of the infection.

https://estudogeral.uc.pt/handle/10316/94048

Phytoceuticals—such as Korean red ginseng, green tea, red wine, flavonoids, broccoli sprouts, garlic, and probiotics—are known to inhibit *H. pylori* colonization and reduce gastric inflammation by suppressing the release of cytokines and chemokines. Furthermore, they help repress precancerous changes by inhibiting the binding of nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-κB) to DNA, thereby inducing significant levels of apoptosis and inhibiting mutagenesis.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1751-2980.2008.00334.x

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