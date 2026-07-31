STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Geranylgeraniol (GG) is a naturally produced compound that helps regulate memory, metabolism, inflammation, and cellular repair, but your body makes less of it as you age

Researchers found that GG supports important cellular signaling systems that help brain cells communicate, form memories and adapt to everyday stress

Low GG levels are linked to many of the same biological changes seen in aging, including declining cellular energy, insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and impaired tissue repair

In laboratory research, GG’s metabolite, geranylgeranoic acid (GGA), has been shown to interfere with key survival mechanisms inside certain cancer cells — early findings that some researchers describe as a potential built-in check on uncontrolled cell growth

Supporting the mevalonate pathway through nutrient-dense foods, regular sunlight exposure, movement, avoidance of ultraprocessed foods, and, for some people, targeted GG supplementation, may help support the cellular systems involved in healthy aging

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Your body produces a compound that governs some of the most important processes in aging — cellular cleanup, energy production, metabolic signaling, and brain function — yet it rarely appears in conversations about healthy longevity. That compound is geranylgeraniol (GG, also called GGOH), and a review published in the Journal of Lipid Research makes a compelling case that it deserves far more attention than it gets.

The problem isn’t that GG is rare or exotic. It’s made inside the mevalonate pathway, the pathway that produces coenzyme Q10 and cholesterol — the raw material your body then uses to make vitamin D and steroid hormones. This is also the pathway that statin drugs act on: by blocking an enzyme near the top of it, statins reduce not just cholesterol but everything downstream, GG and CoQ10 included.

Some researchers have proposed that this drop in GG and related compounds may contribute to the muscle aches some people experience on statins, a hypothesis that’s still being studied, but one that shows how central this pathway is.

Production declines with age, however, precisely when the need for cellular repair is highest. As that supply drops, the downstream effects ripple across multiple systems, and researchers now believe those ripple effects help explain why so many hallmarks of aging accelerate together rather than in isolation.

What makes this research particularly striking is how GG fits into a larger picture of aging as a systems-level failure rather than simple wear and tear. Muscle loss, insulin resistance, cognitive decline, chronic inflammation, and weakened immune defenses don’t happen randomly. They reflect coordinated breakdowns in energy production, protein maintenance, and cellular signaling, breakdowns that GG and its related metabolites appear to directly influence.

Your Brain and Metabolism Depend on This Hidden Pathway

The review examined prenols such as GG, and their metabolites, including geranylgeranoic acid, or GGA. GG is a naturally produced compound that serves as a building block for several cellular signaling molecules. As GG is metabolized, it also forms related compounds such as GGA, which carry out different biological functions. These compounds are active regulators of aging, metabolism, inflammation, cognition, and cellular stress responses instead of meaningless byproducts of cholesterol production.

The paper tied aging directly to declining cellular energy and repair systems — Researchers described aging as a progressive loss of mitochondrial efficiency, rising oxidative stress, insulin resistance, chronic inflammation , and impaired proteostasis. Proteostasis refers to your body’s ability to maintain healthy proteins and remove damaged ones before they accumulate. When those systems weaken, cells lose resilience and tissues age more rapidly.

Scientists identified the mevalonate pathway as a central control system for cellular survival — This pathway is often associated with cholesterol, but the review explained that it also regulates mitochondrial respiration, protein signaling, hormone-related pathways, and inflammatory control. Disruptions inside this pathway have been associated with diabetes, neurodegeneration, cardiovascular disease, sarcopenia, and other age-related disorders.

GG helps important proteins do their jobs — Your cells contain thousands of proteins that act like workers carrying out specific tasks. Many of these proteins are inactive until a small lipid “tag” built from GG is attached to them, a process scientists call geranylgeranylation. That tag works like an ID badge: it lets the protein dock onto the right cell membrane and reach the location where it does its job. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When GG runs low, fewer badges get printed, so these proteins drift unanchored and can’t carry out tasks like relaying memory signals or coordinating cell growth.

Research suggests the brain relies on an adequate supply of GG to support the connections involved in forming and maintaining memories — GG appears to play an important role in helping brain cells strengthen their connections with each other. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In laboratory cell studies, when brain cells were deprived of GG, important memory-related signaling processes stopped working properly. Restoring GG helped those processes recover, but simply adding cholesterol did not. This suggests that GG has unique functions in the brain that cholesterol can’t replace, highlighting that this pathway does much more than regulate cholesterol levels.

Researchers Linked GG to Multiple Hallmarks of Aging

Aging tissues often produce excessive inflammatory compounds. The paper described how prenol metabolites influence inflammatory signaling pathways and help regulate oxidative stress responses. Oxidative stress occurs when damaging reactive oxygen molecules overwhelm your body’s protective defenses, leading to injury inside proteins, fats, and DNA.

The researchers also discussed insulin sensitivity and metabolic health — Insulin resistance rises steadily with age and disrupts how your cells process glucose for energy. The review connected prenol metabolism with markers of glucose regulation and metabolic signaling, based largely on preclinical research. Impaired glucose handling places continuous stress on mitochondria and accelerates inflammatory damage throughout the body.*

Cancer biology emerged as another major theme — The review described how GGA, the oxidized form of GG, affects cancer cells differently than healthy tissue. Cells maintain themselves through autophagy, a recycling program that breaks down worn-out parts and reuses the materials. In healthy cells this process runs start to finish and leaves the cell renewed. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But in certain tumor cells, GGA appears to switch autophagy on and then jam it partway through. That half-finished, stalled cleanup turns toxic (cytotoxic means cell-damaging), and the cancer cell ends up destroying itself. The key is that GGA isn’t breaking a healthy process; it’s hijacking it specifically inside malignant cells. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers have described this mechanism as acting almost like a built-in brake on cancer-cell growth, though this remains an early, laboratory-stage observation. Researchers noted that pathways related to prenol metabolism are often downregulated in malignant states. In other words, cancer cells frequently suppress these protective signaling systems because they interfere with uncontrolled growth. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The review linked GGA activity to inhibition of tumor growth, inflammatory signaling, and survival pathways inside cancer cells. These findings are early and haven’t been tested as a cancer therapy in people, but they’re a major reason researchers find this pathway so intriguing.

Several longevity-related pathways overlapped throughout the review — Researchers discussed signaling systems that influence cell survival, metabolism, and stress adaptation. Dysregulation of these systems contributes to accelerated aging, metabolic dysfunction, and tumor progression. Prenol compounds influenced several of these pathways simultaneously, which explains why researchers increasingly view them as central regulators instead of secondary metabolites.

Aging doesn’t happen because your body simply “wears out” — Researchers described it as a coordinated breakdown in energy production, protein maintenance, stress adaptation, and cellular signaling. GG and related metabolites appear deeply involved in many of those systems, especially in the brain, metabolic tissues, and inflammatory pathways.

*These findings are from laboratory or animal research and may not directly apply to human health.

Support Your Cellular Repair Systems Before They Decline Further

Your body already contains many of the systems required for healthy aging, stronger metabolism, and better cellular repair. The problem is that modern habits steadily drain those systems. Chronic stress, poor sleep, processed food, sedentary routines, excessive seed oils, and constant metabolic overload force your cells into survival mode instead of repair mode.

Focus on restoring the environment your cells need to produce energy efficiently because stronger mitochondrial function supports everything else downstream, including inflammation control, recovery, cognition, and metabolic health.

Support the mevalonate pathway with nutrient-dense foods — GG naturally occurs in foods like tomatoes, carrots, olives, and some grains, though food sources contain much smaller amounts than supplements. Focus on a nutrient-rich diet that supports the entire mevalonate pathway. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That pathway produces coenzyme Q10, steroid hormones, vitamin D, and other compounds your cells require for energy and repair. If your diet lacks enough whole foods and high-quality protein, your cells lose access to the raw materials required to maintain those systems. Use targeted GG supplementation to support aging cells — Supplemental forms of GG provide much more concentrated support than food alone. Most commercial GG supplements contain 150 milligrams (mg) to 300 mg per softgel. In addition, a majority of the published research has used branded forms of trans-geranylgeraniol derived from annatto seeds, such as “GG-Gold.” These supplements are typically taken with or without food. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For people who are older, physically active, metabolically stressed, or recovering from years of poor dietary habits, concentrated GG is one way you can replenish a compound that your body produces less of with age. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Supplementation is one proposed way to replenish the supply, but it’s worth knowing that most of the evidence so far comes from cell and animal research, with human longevity data still limited. If you take a statin, talk with your clinician before adding GG, since the two interact with the same pathway. Lower the metabolic stress that blocks cellular repair — Your cells struggle to maintain autophagy and mitochondrial function when your diet constantly floods your system with industrial fats and ultraprocessed foods, including soybean oil, corn oil, canola oil, or other vegetable oils. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These flood your cells with linoleic acid (LA), which can disrupt energy production and increase oxidative stress. Replace them with whole-food meals built around ruminant protein, root vegetables, fruit, and stable fats such as grass fed butter, ghee, or tallow. If your cells stop fighting inflammatory stress all day long, they redirect energy toward repair and recovery instead. Use sunlight and movement to restore mitochondrial energy production — These habits won’t raise your GG directly, but they protect the cellular environment GG works within. Daily morning sunlight helps regulate circadian rhythm and mitochondrial energy production, and healthier mitochondria mean the mevalonate pathway, where GG is made, has the energy to keep running. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When your cells aren’t fighting inflammatory stress all day, more of that capacity goes toward the repair work GG-dependent proteins are meant to do. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I also recommend consistent movement because inactivity rapidly weakens mitochondrial function and insulin sensitivity. Start with walking outdoors after sunrise and continue building from there. If you sit most of the day, even short movement breaks improve glucose handling and reduce metabolic stress. Your body responds best to repeated signals of movement and light exposure instead of occasional bursts of exercise followed by long periods of inactivity. Protect your mitochondria from constant inflammatory overload — Your mitochondria respond directly to sleep quality, blood sugar stability, stress load, and environmental toxins. Build simple habits that lower that burden every day. Prioritize consistent sleep, stable meal timing, and balanced carbohydrate intake instead of restrictive low-carb approaches that suppress metabolic flexibility. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Include enough protein to maintain muscle mass and make roughly one-third of that protein collagen-rich foods like bone broth. Small daily actions compound over time. Every time you improve cellular energy production, reduce inflammatory stress, and strengthen mitochondrial resilience, you help your body shift away from accelerated aging and back toward repair.

FAQs About GG and Healthy Aging

Q: What is GG?

A: GG is a compound your body naturally produces through the mevalonate pathway. This same pathway helps create cholesterol, coenzyme Q10, vitamin D, and other compounds needed for cellular function. Researchers have linked GG to healthy metabolism, brain function, inflammation control, and cellular stress responses.

Q: Why does GG matter as I get older?

A: GG production declines with age at the same time many age-related problems begin to accelerate. Lower levels are associated with disruptions in cellular signaling, energy production, inflammation control, and metabolic health. Researchers believe this decline helps explain why issues such as muscle loss, insulin resistance, cognitive decline, and chronic inflammation often develop together rather than separately.

Q: How does GG support brain health?

A: Laboratory research suggests that GG plays a role in helping brain cells strengthen and maintain their connections. These connections are necessary for learning, memory formation, and normal cognitive function. Scientists found that when GG levels fall, important memory-related signaling processes weaken, and restoring GG helps restore those functions.

Q: Can food provide enough GG?

A: GG naturally occurs in foods such as tomatoes, carrots, olives, and some grains. These foods contribute small amounts and support the broader metabolic pathways involved in GG production. Supplemental GG provides significantly higher amounts than food alone, which is why some people use it as a targeted strategy to support healthy aging.

Q: What lifestyle habits help preserve the systems GG supports?

A: The same habits that support mitochondrial health also support the biological systems influenced by GG. A nutrient-dense diet, regular sunlight exposure, daily movement, adequate sleep, stable blood sugar levels, and avoidance of ultraprocessed foods all help reduce the metabolic stress that accelerates aging. These habits strengthen cellular energy production and improve your body’s ability to repair and maintain itself over time.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified health care provider before making changes to your health regimen.

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