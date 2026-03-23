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Guillermou
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Geranylgeraniol (GG) is a naturally occurring lipid that the body produces within the mevalonate pathway (the same pathway that produces cholesterol).

The main function: to “activate” proteins by serving as a basis for forming GGPP (geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate), which is used in a process called protein prenylation, or the mechanism by which certain proteins:

• are “anchored” to cell membranes

• can function correctly

It affects very important proteins (such as those of the Ras, Rho, etc. families), involved in:

• cell signaling

• growth and repair

• muscle function

• the immune system

Without enough GG (or GGPP), some cells:

• lose their ability to function properly

• can undergo apoptosis (cell death)

• are especially susceptible: muscle and metabolically active cells

Statins block the mevalonate pathway, which reduces:

• cholesterol (target)

• but also:

• CoQ10

• GG

This has led to the hypothesis that: lack of GG → poor prenylation → muscle problems. It makes biological sense.

GG also participates indirectly in processes of:

• cell growth

• proliferation

Clear summary:

• It is a key but little-known compound.

• Necessary for essential cellular functions (prenylation).

• The body normally produces it.

• Its deficiency is theoretical in humans outside of specific situations.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29951166/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35961942/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19888963/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26405105/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36297049/

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