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Guillermou
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Thank you very much, Dr. Mercola, for another highly interesting article. The connection between glycine, linoleic acid, inflammation, and ferroptosis is particularly fascinating. The role of glycine in glutathione synthesis, collagen formation, and cellular protection deserves much more attention. Also of interest is the dual nature of ferroptosis: it can help eliminate cancer cells, but it can also contribute to tissue damage.

I would like to add a clinical study published in *Nutrients* (2022), which investigated a combination of six non-essential amino acids: glycine, proline, alanine, serine, glutamic acid, and aspartic acid. After 12 weeks, improvements were observed in knee pain, stiffness, and joint function.

Reference: Effects of Non-Essential Amino Acids on Knee Joint Conditions in Adults – *Nutrients* (2022).

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9460309/

A very compelling link between amino acid availability, collagen metabolism, oxidative stress, and joint health. Further clinical research in humans regarding these mechanisms would be very welcome.

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