Globalist Cabal Promotes Diet of Bugs — and Cannibalism
The 'green' agenda is nothing but a scare tactic to get people to accept what would otherwise be unacceptable, such as the new trend of eating bugs and, apparently, cannibalism.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The World Economic Forum envisions a food system that doesn’t include animal foods or require a large land footprint. In fact, for several years now, the WEF has promoted the idea that we should get used to eating bugs and drinking reclaimed sewage. Both are now being rolled out
In a July 2022 article, The New York Times took the WEF’s d…