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Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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John's avatar
John
Oct 6

I cleared up my chronic gingivitis by chewing xylitol gum. It kills Sterptococcus mutans, a leading bacterial source of gum disease and cavities. Within 2 weeks I could brush and floss without my gums bleeding. For years before that, it did not matter how often I brushed and flossed or how good I was about not snacvking between meals, My gums alwayts bled with brushing and flossing.

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Jen's avatar
Jen
Oct 6

I rinse with chlorine dioxide. I make it myself. I use 3-4 drops activated in 240 ml. My oral hygiene is excellent and my overall health is excellent.

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