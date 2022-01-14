Gum Disease Increases Risk of Mental Health Problems by 37%
Gum disease has an impact on your overall physical health. Current data now link it to an increased risk of mental health problems.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
A collaborative study led by the University of Birmingham discovered patients with periodontal disease have a 37% higher risk of developing mental health illness
The study also found gum disease was linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, cardiometabolic disorders and autoimmune conditions, which supports past research
Gingivit…