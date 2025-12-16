Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Patients with periodontitis frequently have significant CoQ10 deficiencies in their gums and white blood cells. This CoQ10 deficiency in white blood cells indicates a systemic nutritional imbalance. A gingival CoQ10 deficiency may predispose individuals to gingivitis and periodontitis, and periodontitis may even exacerbate the CoQ10 deficiency. Furthermore, the beneficial effect of CoQ10 has also been reported separately and independently in the clinical improvement of five symptoms of gingivitis and periodontitis, with initial benefits observed only three weeks after the start of CoQ10 treatment. This is also seen in metabolic and mitochondrial diseases. Several studies have indicated the application of Coenzyme Q10 and probiotic bacteria such as Ligilactobacillus salivarius (L. salivarius) and Lactiplantibacillus plantarum (L. plantarum) in combating periodontal disease.

CoQ10 supports health through its ability to influence lipid peroxidation, help regenerate vitamin E from the alpha-tocopheroxyl radical, and interact with certain hydrogen peroxide molecules related to mitochondrial DNA. Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to the production of specialized pro-resolution mediators (PRMs) such as resolvins, protectins, and maresins, which play a crucial role in resolving inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids and the minerals zinc, selenium, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium have demonstrated beneficial functions in building tooth enamel, as well as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions.

Whey protein, a widely used protein supplement, is particularly notable for its rich content of essential amino acids that are vital for muscle repair and growth. Whey protein also exhibits anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It influences cytokine production, balancing the body's pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory responses. This modulation of the immune system is a key factor in periodontal health and wound healing.

B vitamins and vitamin C (which are absorbed or excreted from the body), and fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamins D and E (both stored in the liver and fatty tissues), contribute to the vitality of oral tissues, supporting the health of the gums and mucous membranes. Water-soluble B vitamins and vitamin C also contribute to the vitality of oral tissues, supporting the health of the gums and mucous membranes.

Vitamins D and K2 reduce gingival inflammation. The same survey highlighted a link between the high prevalence of periodontitis and vitamin D deficiencies. Vitamin D insufficiency is associated with periodontal disease in women during pregnancy.

Vitamin E is essential for immune function, skin health, and neurological processes. Lower levels of vitamin E were found in the periodontitis group compared to the healthy control group. Periodontitis can be associated with vitamin C deficiency. In addition to its fundamental role in collagen formation, vitamin C has been reported to have a protective effect on periodontal tissues. Adequate intake is essential to reduce the risk of periodontal disease. Vitamin C's ability to decrease levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines plays an important role in mitigating inflammatory responses within the periodontium. Furthermore, vitamin C is known to reduce bleeding within the gums, a symptom often associated with periodontal disease.

