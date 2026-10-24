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Patients with periodontitis frequently exhibit significant CoQ10 deficiencies in their gums and white blood cells. This CoQ10 deficiency in white blood cells points to a systemic nutritional imbalance. A gingival deficiency of CoQ10 may predispose individuals to gingivitis and periodontitis, while periodontitis itself may further exacerbate this CoQ10 deficiency. Furthermore, the beneficial effects of CoQ10 have been shown to lead to clinical improvements in five symptoms of gingivitis and periodontitis—with initial benefits observed just three weeks after the start of CoQ10 treatment—as well as improvements related to metabolic and mitochondrial disorders. Various studies have explored the use of Coenzyme Q10 and probiotic bacteria, such as *Ligilactobacillus salivarius* (*L. salivarius*) and *Lactiplantibacillus plantarum* (*L. plantarum*), in combating periodontal disease.

CoQ10 supports health through its ability to influence lipid peroxidation, assist in regenerating vitamin E from the alpha-tocopheroxyl radical, and interact with specific hydrogen peroxide molecules associated with mitochondrial DNA. Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to the production of specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs)—such as resolvins, protectins, and maresins—which play a crucial role in the resolution of inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids and minerals—including zinc, selenium, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium—have been shown to be beneficial for building tooth enamel, while also providing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Whey protein, a widely used protein supplement, is particularly notable for its rich content of essential amino acids, which are vital for muscle repair and growth. Whey protein also exhibits anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It influences cytokine production, balancing the body’s pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory responses. This modulation of the immune system is a key factor in periodontal health and wound healing.

B-complex vitamins and vitamin C are water-soluble (meaning they are either absorbed or excreted from the body), whereas fat-soluble vitamins—such as vitamins D and E—are stored in the liver and fatty tissues. Water-soluble B-complex vitamins and vitamin C contribute to the vitality of oral tissues, supporting the health of the gums and mucous membranes.

Vitamins D and K2 reduce gingival inflammation. The same survey highlighted a link between a high prevalence of periodontitis and vitamin D deficiencies. Vitamin D insufficiency is associated with periodontal disease in women during pregnancy.

Vitamin E is essential for immune function, skin health, and neurological processes; lower levels of vitamin E have been observed in individuals with periodontitis compared to a healthy control group.

Periodontitis may be associated with a vitamin C deficiency. Beyond its fundamental role in collagen formation, vitamin C has been reported to have a protective effect on periodontal tissues. Adequate intake is crucial for reducing the risk of periodontal disease. Vitamin C’s ability to lower levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines plays an important role in mitigating inflammatory responses within the periodontium. Furthermore, vitamin C is known to reduce bleeding in the gums—a symptom often associated with periodontal disease. https://www.casi.org/node/1505 (2022).----

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcimb.2023.1053230/full?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter (2023).---

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10771989/ (2023).—

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352385919300210 (2019).----

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5425026/ (2017).--

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jnme/2016/2978741/ (2016).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352385919300210 (2019).---

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