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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Sep 23, 2025

Evidence is showing that mitochondrial dysfunction is linked to obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer's (type 3 diabetes), and chronic and degenerative diseases, including cancer, and insulin resistance.

Mitochondrial dysfunction is caused by poor nutrition. Highly processed and pesticide-contaminated foods, sugar and additives, vaccines, fluoridated and contaminated water, stress, a sedentary lifestyle, etc. Linoleic acid is a major contributor to mitochondrial dysfunction.

The insulin index is a measure of insulin production in response to a given caloric intake from various foods. This index is related to the type of food and its glycemic index and glycemic load. (See tables in the first link.) The association of the dietary insulin index and dietary insulin load with cardiometabolic risk factors.

The satiety index is a classification of foods whose satiating effect has been proven.

The satiety index is a classification of foods with a proven satiating effect. The scale classifies foods based on whether people feel extremely hungry, hungry, semi-hungry, insensitive, semi-satiated, satisfied, or extremely satisfied.

There are some common characteristics of highly satiating foods.

-----1) Foods that are more satiating (i.e., those with a high satiety index) tend to have more protein. Protein is considered more satiating than carbohydrates or fats.

-----2) They also usually have more fiber. Because fiber is not digested, it provides bulk. This amount tends to help you feel full longer because it slows stomach emptying and digestion time.

-----3) Highly satiating foods usually have more bulk for the same number of calories; this means they tend to take up more space with water or air.

-----4) Highly satiating foods are also usually whole grain and less processed.

Increased activity and a diet composed primarily of foods with a low glycemic index and high fiber content are more likely to reduce hunger and provide greater satiety, leading to energy balance as a way to lose excess body fat stores.

Adequate levels of ghrelin, the hormone that, along with leptin, regulates appetite and satiety, can prevent weight loss if not controlled. Factors that can influence ghrelin production include: sleep, stress, which increases ghrelin, proteins, and soluble fiber, which reduce ghrelin. Exercise regulates ghrelin.

The interaction between flavonoids and target proteins of the insulin signaling pathway; It characterizes the bioactivities of flavonoids, such as anti-inflammatory, lipid-lowering, and antioxidant properties.

Nutrients such as resveratrol, berberine, anthocyanin extracts from purple plants, curcumin, and flavonoids play a relevant role in improving insulin resistance at the molecular level and the risk of diabetes and obesity. https://files.elfsightcdn.com/20e367de-ea7e-4890-839b-09b896f6023a/4118ce5c-8411-4f32-a8da-3fde06f9fad3/GI-Obesity.pdf (2023).----

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12902-023-01377-4 (2023).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12902-023-01377-4 (2023)

https://www.nolimitsfitnessfl.com/what-is-the-satiety-index .----

https://optimisingnutrition.com/satiety-index/ .---

https://ernaehrungsdenkwerkstatt.de/fileadmin/user_upload/EDWText/TextElemente/Ernaehrungswissenschaft/Naehrstoffe/Saettigung_Lebensmittel_Satiety_Index.pdf.----

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/15-incredibly-filling-foods#TOC_TITLE_HDR_3 .----

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0039128X11003515?via%3Dihub .---

https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0010062 .--

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