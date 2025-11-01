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Guillermou
Nov 1, 2025

"Exercise appears to be affecting our gut flora by increasing bacterial communities that produce short-chain fatty acids," says Jeffrey Woods, a professor of kinesiology and community health at the University of Illinois, who studies the effects of exercise on the human body.

"Short-chain fatty acids are a type of fatty acid produced primarily by microbes and have been shown to modify our metabolism, immunity, and other physiological processes," adds Jacob Allen, an assistant professor of exercise physiology at the University of Illinois who works with Woods.

It's still not entirely clear how exercise leads to changes in the community of microorganisms living in our guts, though several theories exist, says Woods.

"Lactate is produced when we exercise, and this could be serving as fuel for certain bacterial species," he says. Another potential mechanism, he explains, could be through exercise-induced alterations in the immune system, especially the gut immune system, since our gut microbes are in direct contact with the immune cells in the intestine.

Exercise also causes changes in blood flow to the gut, which could affect the cells lining the intestinal wall and, in turn, lead to microbial changes.

Hormonal changes caused by exercise could also cause changes in gut bacteria. But none of these potential mechanisms "has been definitively proven," says Woods.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20220825-how-exercise-can-give-your-gut-microbes-a-boost

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