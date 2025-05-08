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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Martha Carlin
May 8, 2025

I appreciate how this summary points out that it’s not one “bad” bacterium or food, but the pattern of imbalances (especially low butyrate, depleted Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, and a diet heavy in processed foods) that can set the stage for anxiety symptoms.

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