STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Bipolar disorder is a chronic mood condition marked by episodes of mania or hypomania and periods of bipolar depression, which involve persistent sadness, low motivation, slowed thinking, and cognitive difficulty

New research links gut imbalance in bipolar depression to weakened dopamine signaling and reduced strength of brain connections involved in motivation and emotional regulation

Cognitive problems such as memory lapses and slowed thinking in bipolar disorder may also be linked to gut imbalances, with studies showing changes in brain connections after microbiome shifts

Studies comparing bipolar depression and major depression suggest their gut microbiomes may differ in important ways, raising interest in supporting gut health as one part of improving mood and brain resilience

Practical strategies such as reducing linoleic acid (LA) intake, rebuilding gut integrity with the right fibers, managing stress, improving sleep quality, and staying physically active may help support a healthier microbiome over time

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Bipolar disorder is a chronic mood condition that affects about 37 million people worldwide. It’s characterized by recurring episodes of depression and periods of elevated or irritable mood known as mania or hypomania. During depressive phases, you may experience persistent sadness, loss of interest, slowed thinking, and difficulty concentrating, while manic phases can bring heightened energy, reduced need for sleep, impulsivity, and racing thoughts.

These shifts reflect underlying biological processes that alter how your brain regulates emotion, motivation, and cognition over time. For decades, bipolar disorder has been understood primarily through a brain-centered lens, with research focused on neurotransmitters, neural circuits, and inherited risk. Yet a growing body of evidence suggests your mood, motivation, and even your ability to think clearly may be shaped by the trillions of microbes living in your gut.

Gut Imbalance and Brain Changes in Bipolar Depression

A recent study published in Molecular Psychiatry explored how gut microbial imbalance, known as dysbiosis, may influence the brain networks involved in bipolar depression. The authors noted that gut dysbiosis has increasingly been recognized as an emerging disease phenotype of bipolar disorder and has been closely linked to clinical symptoms, yet the way gut microbes affect the nervous system in bipolar depression has remained unclear.

The study focused on the brain’s emotional and reward circuits — To explore this connection, researchers focused on a specific brain region called the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC). This area plays a central role in decision-making, emotional regulation, and how you interpret rewards and consequences. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They also examined its communication with the ventral tegmental area (VTA), a structure that helps generate dopamine signals. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that supports motivation, reward processing, and emotional drive, and disruptions in this system are closely associated with depressive symptoms.

Researchers modeled bipolar depression — Gut bacteria were collected from individuals experiencing a depressive episode in bipolar disorder. These microbiota were transplanted into mice, which subsequently developed depression-like behaviors, including reduced movement and diminished interest in rewarding stimuli such as treats.

The behavioral changes were accompanied by structural differences in the mPFC — Neurons communicate through contact points called synapses, and many of these connections form on small protrusions known as dendritic spines. You can think of dendritic spines as tiny docking ports — the more you have, the more signals a neuron can receive from its neighbors. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The mice that received microbiota from bipolar depression patients showed a decrease in dendritic spine density in the medial prefrontal cortex, indicating fewer functional contact points between neurons in this region.

Protein production at synapses was disrupted — The study also identified disruptions in a process referred to as “translation at postsynapse.” Synapses need a steady supply of freshly built proteins to stay strong and adaptable, much like a bridge that requires ongoing structural repairs to bear traffic safely. The process of building those proteins is called translation, and it happens right at the synapse where signals are received. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When gut-derived signals disrupt that protein production, the bridge weakens — synapses lose their ability to strengthen or adjust in response to activity, a capacity known as synaptic plasticity. Because synaptic plasticity underlies learning, memory, and emotional flexibility, this disruption offers a direct link between microbial imbalance and the cognitive and emotional symptoms of bipolar depression.

Connectivity weakened in the dopamine-reward circuit — The analysis revealed fewer connections between VTA inputs and mPFC glutamate neurons in mice that received microbiota from bipolar depression patients. The weakened connectivity was paired with a measurable decrease in dopamine response. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Because dopamine signaling supports motivation and the experience of reward, a reduction in dopamine transmission within the VTA-mPFC pathway provides a biological link between gut microbial imbalance and depressive features, such as low drive and diminished pleasure.

By linking gut microbial changes to dopamine signaling in the brain, this research helps clarify how microbiota-driven shifts may contribute to the neurobiology of bipolar depression. These findings also point toward new treatment directions focused on modifying the gut microbiome to influence brain pathways involved in mood regulation.

Gut Microbes Help Distinguish Bipolar Depression from Major Depression

Both bipolar depression and major depressive disorder (MDD) share symptoms like low energy, sadness, and reduced motivation, which often lead to misdiagnosis. A review in Frontiers in Psychiatry examined how gut microbiome profiles may help differentiate between these overlapping mood disorders.

Microbial diversity trends diverge between disorders — One of the clearest differences involves alpha diversity, which is a measure of how many different types of bacteria live in an individual’s gut. Compared to healthy controls, bipolar disorder is characterized by reduced alpha diversity, pointing to a less resilient gut ecosystem. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In contrast, MDD shows inconsistent patterns, with some studies reporting higher, lower, or unchanged alpha diversity. Instead, what appears more consistent is beta diversity — a measure of how different the microbial communities are between two people. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Think of alpha diversity as the number of species in a single garden, while beta diversity compares whether two gardens contain different plants altogether. In MDD, even when individual gardens have similar numbers of species, the types of microbes tend to differ from those found in healthy controls.

Beneficial bacteria are depleted in both disorders — The review highlighted a shared disruption across bipolar disorder and MDD: reduced levels of bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, which are produced when gut bacteria ferment dietary fiber. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published SCFAs play an important role in maintaining the integrity of the intestinal lining, regulating immune balance, and supporting communication between the gut and brain. In untreated bipolar disorder, several studies have reported lower abundance of key butyrate-producing genera such as Roseburia, Faecalibacterium, and Coprococcus.

Pro-inflammatory patterns are common, but microbial makeup differs — Both disorders tend to show increased abundance of pro-inflammatory microbes and fewer anti-inflammatory strains. However, specific bacterial groups differ. Enterobacteriaceae and Megasphaera are more commonly elevated in bipolar disorder, while Bacteroidaceae, Veillonellaceae, and Roseburia are often higher in MDD.

As researchers continue to map these microbial signatures, the microbiome may become an important biological tool for improving diagnostic clarity and guiding more targeted strategies that support both gut stability and mood regulation across different forms of depression.

Gut Imbalance May Worsen Cognitive Symptoms in Bipolar Disorder

The previous findings showed how gut microbes can weaken the brain’s reward circuitry and contribute to loss of motivation. But mood isn’t the only casualty — thinking and memory are also at stake. Another study in BMC Medicine expanded the gut-brain discussion by focusing on cognitive impairment, a common and often overlooked burden in bipolar disorder.

Distinct microbiome patterns emerged in cognitively impaired bipolar patients — The study compared three groups, which includes healthy individuals, bipolar patients without cognitive issues, and bipolar patients with clear cognitive impairment. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The cognitively impaired group showed a significantly different gut microbiome profile, suggesting cognitive symptoms may be associated with a distinct microbial profile rather than simply reflecting variation in disease severity.

Specific bacterial changes marked the more severe cognitive profile — Patients with cognitive impairment had higher levels of Parabacteroides, Dubosiella, Lachnoclostridium, Turicibacter, and Escherichia-Shigella. In contrast, beneficial genera like Lactobacillus were depleted, highlighting a dysbiotic shift tied to impaired cognition.

Microbial signatures linked differently to mood and cognitive symptoms — The researchers linked certain microbial groups to different aspects of bipolar depression. For instance, genera involved in glucose metabolism, such as Prevotella, Faecalibacterium, and Roseburia, were correlated with cognitive test scores. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Meanwhile, inflammation-associated bacteria like Lachnoclostridium and Bacteroides tracked more closely with depressive severity. This suggests that cognitive decline and mood symptoms may share gut-related roots but may also involve partly distinct microbial pathways.

Brain changes mirrored those seen in the dopamine circuitry study — When microbiota from cognitively impaired patients were transferred into mice, the animals developed both depression-like behaviors and measurable memory deficits. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the structural level, the researchers again observed reduced dendritic spine density in the prefrontal cortex, along with lower expression of PSD-95, a protein essential for maintaining stable synaptic connections. These findings parallel the synaptic weakening described in the Molecular Psychiatry study, reinforcing the pattern of gut-associated disruption in prefrontal brain networks.

Healthy microbiota partially restored cognitive and neural function — Supplementation with microbiota from healthy donors improved emotional behavior, enhanced cognitive performance, and helped restore neuronal plasticity in mice that had received microbiota from cognitively impaired patients. This improvement further supports the biological relevance of gut microbial balance in shaping both mood and higher-order cognitive function.

These results suggest that dysbiosis may be linked to a more severe cognitive presentation of bipolar disorder. By linking gut microbial composition to memory impairment and synaptic instability, the study strengthens the case that cognitive decline in bipolar disorder may be influenced, in part, by alterations in the gut microbiome.

A Broader Model of the Gut-Brain Connection in Bipolar Disorder

The individual studies discussed above each highlight a piece of the puzzle — weakened dopamine signaling, distinct microbial signatures across mood disorders, and gut-driven cognitive decline. A 2023 Molecular Psychiatry review offers a comprehensive framework that helps explain the biological machinery behind these findings.

One of the key mechanisms discussed is increased intestinal permeability — Each of the preceding studies identified dysbiosis as a common feature of bipolar depression and cognitive impairment. But what exactly happens next? Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In a balanced gut, the intestinal lining prevents microbial components from entering circulation. When this barrier is compromised, as seen with dysbiosis, fragments like lipopolysaccharide (LPS) can pass through the intestinal wall and enter the bloodstream, triggering an immune overreaction. The result is systemic inflammation that extends well beyond the intestines.

Inflammation travels from gut to brain — Once circulating, inflammatory signals extend beyond the gut. The review links this process to neuroinflammation, driven by chronic low-grade immune activation observed in both the gut and peripheral circulation of bipolar patients. This immune signaling impacts stress responses, metabolism, and ultimately brain activity, making the gut an important gateway to neural disruption.

Microglial activation and blood-brain barrier breakdown fuel neural damage — The brain’s immune cells, called microglia, become chronically activated in the presence of systemic inflammation. This immune stress weakens the blood-brain barrier, allowing more inflammatory mediators to reach neural tissue. As a result, synaptic integrity and cognitive function are directly affected, explaining how gut-derived immune triggers can alter brain circuits.

The stress axis is directly modulated by microbial signals — The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which governs the stress response, also interacts with the gut microbiome. Microbial byproducts can either suppress or activate stress signaling. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The review notes that dysbiosis is linked to increased corticosterone production (the rodent equivalent of cortisol) and reduced sensitivity to the body’s own stress-calming signals — meaning cortisol stays elevated longer and the stress response is harder to shut off. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dysbiosis is also associated with impaired insulin signaling, which can disrupt the brain’s energy supply and metabolic stability. Together, these hormonal shifts feed back into mood regulation, immune tone, and cognitive stability — all key domains disrupted in bipolar disorder.

Gut microbes directly influence neurotransmitter systems — Certain bacteria produce or degrade neurotransmitters and their precursors, including gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), glutamate, serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. They also generate signaling molecules like tryptophan derivatives and SCFAs. This adds another pathway through which microbial imbalance may affect mood-related brain function.

Altered SCFA profiles link microbial metabolism to mood and cognition — The review discusses altered short-chain fatty acid profiles, including changes in butyrate and propionate, as part of the broader inflammatory and neuromodulatory shifts observed in bipolar disorder. These patterns align with the broader mechanisms described earlier. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Beyond supporting gut barrier function, butyrate has been shown to influence hippocampal activity and increase expression of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein involved in learning, memory, and antidepressant-like effects. When butyrate-producing microbes decline, a key microbial input into brain plasticity and cognitive resilience also diminishes.

As the connections between gut health and brain function become clearer, optimizing the gut environment is increasingly being explored as one layer in reducing biological stressors associated with bipolar disorder and supporting long-term emotional resilience.

Optimize Your Gut Health with These Practical Strategies

Your gut microbiome influences far more than digestion. As the studies discussed here suggest, when the microbial balance in your gut shifts in the wrong direction, the effects may extend into the neural pathways involved in mood and cognition. That said, it’s important to support gut health through sustainable, natural strategies to maintain long-term emotional and neurological resilience. Consider starting with the foundational strategies below:

Reduce your linoleic acid (LA) intake — A key step you can take right away is cutting back on LA, a polyunsaturated fat (PUF) that’s abundant in ultraprocessed foods, packaged snacks, fast food, and most restaurant cooking oils. Even meals that look “healthy” on the surface may be prepared in seed oils rich in LA. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Excess LA disrupts gut integrity by irritating the intestinal lining and promoting inflammation, which creates the conditions for dysbiosis. The largest sources come from industrial vegetable oils, including soybean, corn, sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, grapeseed, canola, and peanut oil. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For meaningful microbiome restoration, aim to keep total LA intake under 2 grams per day from all sources, including meat and eggs from grain-fed animals. To help monitor your intake, sign up for the upcoming Mercola Health Coach app once it becomes available. It will feature the Seed Oil Sleuth, which helps monitor your LA intake to a tenth of a gram. Repair your gut — Lowering your LA intake sets the foundation, but rebuilding gut integrity requires giving your microbiome the right fuel. One of the most effective ways to do that is by including healthy carbohydrate sources such as sweet potatoes, carrots, squash, and cooked white rice. These foods provide fermentable fibers that support beneficial bacteria and help restore normal gut function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published However, there’s a catch to this. If your gut is already damaged, increasing fiber too quickly may trigger bloating, cramping, or constipation — this is called the fiber paradox. If this is the case, introducing fiber-rich foods gradually and in small amounts helps your digestive system adapt without overwhelming it. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Over time, this steady approach supports healing of the gut lining and a more balanced immune response. Most adults do best with roughly 250 grams of healthy carbohydrates per day. Keep stress under control — Stress also shapes your gut microbiome through hormonal signaling, especially via cortisol, your body’s primary stress hormone. When cortisol stays elevated over long periods, it can disrupt digestion, weaken gut barrier function, and create conditions that favor microbial imbalance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you spend much of your day in a heightened stress state, practices such as personalized meditation and structured breathwork help bring cortisol back toward a healthier baseline. For a deeper dive into this topic, read “Why Proper Breathing Is the Key to Optimal Health.” Improve your sleep habits — Poor sleep quality creates a vicious cycle that undermines your health. When you don’t sleep well, your stress levels rise, which affects your gut microbiome and overall mood, and that makes it harder to get truly restful sleep when bedtime comes around. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To improve your sleep, keep your bedroom completely dark by using blackout curtains or a comfortable eye mask. Limit blue light exposure at night so your body receives a clearer signal that it’s time to sleep, and remove all sources of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from your room. For more guidance, read “Top 33 Tips to Optimize Your Sleep Routine.” Exercise regularly — Regular physical activity supports mood by boosting endorphins, reducing cortisol, and improving sleep quality. If exercise has not been part of your routine, starting with something simple like daily walking still helps regulate stress responses and strengthen emotional stability over time. For guidance on structuring your training, “Nailing the Sweet Spots for Exercise Volume“ offers practical direction to help you build a sustainable routine.

To better understand why your gut microbiome plays a central role in your overall health and learn more ways to restore it, read this article, which draws directly from the practical framework in my most recent book, “Gut Cure: Stop the Rot, Restore Your Body From the Inside Out.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Gut Health and Bipolar Disorder

Q: How does my gut microbiome influence bipolar disorder?

A: Your gut microbiome interacts with your immune system, stress hormones, and neurotransmitter pathways. Research shows that when microbial balance shifts, it may influence inflammation, dopamine signaling, and synaptic stability in brain regions involved in mood and cognition. While this does not mean gut imbalance directly causes bipolar disorder, it may contribute to biological processes associated with symptom severity.

Q: If I have bipolar depression, does that mean my microbiome is unhealthy?

A: Not necessarily. Studies show that people with bipolar disorder often have altered microbial diversity or shifts in specific bacterial groups compared to healthy individuals. However, there is no single “bipolar microbiome.” Your gut profile is also influenced by diet, medications, stress, sleep, and genetics.

Q: Can gut bacteria affect my thinking and memory if I have bipolar disorder?

A: Cognitive symptoms such as slowed thinking, memory problems, and reduced concentration are common in bipolar disorder. Research shows that people with cognitive impairment have distinct gut microbiome patterns compared to those without impairment. In animal models, transferring microbiota from cognitively impaired patients affected memory performance and synaptic proteins.

Q: How is bipolar depression different from major depression in terms of gut health?

A: Research suggests that bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder show different microbiome patterns. Bipolar disorder has been associated with reduced microbial diversity compared to healthy controls, while major depression shows more variability. Certain bacterial families also differ between the two conditions.

Q: How can I start improving my gut microbiome today?

A: You can support your gut health by eating a whole-food diet with enough fiber to nourish beneficial bacteria, limiting linoleic acid intake, and maintaining steady daily habits that protect the gut-brain axis, such as prioritizing regular sleep, managing stress, and staying physically active.

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